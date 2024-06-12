Hoymiles announces the world's first super 5000 W microinverter that promises unparalleled longevity

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a world-leading power electronics company well-versed in PV and energy storage and specializing in microinverters, has launched an 8-in-1 super microinverter designed for industrial, commercial, and large residential projects. The Hoymiles MiT 8-in-1, 5,000 W microinverter (MIT-5000-8T Series) is more powerful than anything on the market right now and has massive potential for anyone looking to build a large-scale solar system.

"The Hoymiles MiT could change the game," says Hoymiles CTO Dr. Zhao Yi. "It has all the power the industry is looking for, and is extremely cost-efficient. We're very excited – it feels like a huge step forward."

More peace of mind

Hoymiles guarantees that the new super microinverter will require no replacement for 25 years – a major step forward, with most traditional inverters right now needing replacing at least every 10 years.

This means that customers will save in multiple ways – on the cost of replacing a microinverter itself, as well as on all the associated expenses, from labor costs to energy costs during downtime.

More safety

The new Hoymiles MiT super microinverter has safety built in. Each input of the microinverter supports two PV modules connected in series, which is suitable for applications with safe DC voltage below 120 V. This eliminates the number-one cause of fire in PV systems: DC high-voltage arcing, so that your property and personal safety are covered from the outset.

More usability

The reality is, most roofs aren't perfect for solar panels: They are generally oriented in several directions and nearly always have some areas in shadow. In the case of traditional inverters, if even a small area of a PV panel is in shadow, it reduces the power output of the whole array. Therefore, it's difficult for traditional inverters to fully utilize the available rooftop area.

This doesn't apply with the Hoymiles MiT super microinverter. It can be installed on virtually any roof, with no need to worry about less-than-ideal conditions affecting the performance of the array.

More performance

In order to generate maximum power, the Hoymiles MiT has four MPPTs (maximum power point trackers) that ensure each PV module generates the optimum output.

The minimum MPPT voltage is as low as 12V, so the microinverter is up and running sooner and can work in dim light. Users get less downtime and more hours generating useful power, and ultimately, better ROI.

All this is possible even in extreme conditions, as the Hoymiles MiT is designed to operate efficiently in temperatures ranging from -40℃ to 65℃. Moreover, the microinverter is built tough, with industrial-grade IP67 protection against rain, snow, wind, dirt, and dust.

About Hoymiles:

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a global power electronics company well-versed in PV and energy storage and specializing in microinverters. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance, accessible products. Hoymiles is empowering homeowners and professionals in more than 180 countries and regions to join the journey to true open energy.

