K-Food POP-UP Store "K-Food Station, Taste the Vibe" Opens in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) will host the 2026 K-Food POP-UP Store: "K-Food Station, Taste the Vibe" from July 9 to July 13, 2026, at Centrum Eventowe Butelkownia in Warsaw, Poland.

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Inspired by the concept of a subway station, K-Food Stationinvites visitors on a journey through Korean food and culture. The immersive pop-up offers opportunities to taste, create, experience, and shop a wide variety of Korean food while exploring the latest K-Food trends.

The event features six themed zones. Next K-Food introduces promising Korean food products with strong export potential for global markets. K-Food Lab offers tasting sessions and consumer surveys, while DIY K-Food provides hands-on cooking workshops and Korean cocktail experiences. Visitors can also experience traditional Korean culture in the K-Culture zone, discover a wide range of Korean products at the K-Food shop, and enjoy cooking shows, K-Beauty demonstrations, DJ performances, and K-POP dance performances on the Main Stage.

Interactive stamp tours, social media events, and special missions will also be available, allowing visitors to receive exclusive K-Food souvenirs. Selected programs, including cooking workshops and K-Beauty demonstrations, are free with advance registration.

A representative of the aT Center Frankfurt said,"We hope this event will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience not only the authentic flavors of Korea but also the culture and lifestyle behind K-Food. We also hope it will further strengthen cultural exchange between Korea and Poland while introducing the diversity and excellence of Korean food to local consumers."

For event updates and advance registration, follow @at.frankfurt on Instagram.

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