OASIS Group Appoints Sarah Vidgen as Chief People Officer

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, the largest privately owned information management organisation in Europe, is delighted to announce that Sarah Vidgen has joined the group as Chief People Officer.

Vidgen brings over 20 years of experience in human resources from across diverse industries including public sector, construction, logistics and information management. In her most recent role, she served as Senior Director Global HR Service Delivery and Operations EMEA for Iron Mountain.

Sarah Vidgen

Earlier in her career, she gained experience and knowledge working in client facing roles, making her uniquely positioned to understand the needs of the internal workforce to best support external clients.

As Chief People Officer Vidgen is responsible for the HR functions of the group, applying a people-first strategy to attract, develop and retain top talent.

Vidgen, who began her role with OASIS on 3rd July said; "I'm thrilled to be joining OASIS on its growth journey, alongside Eddie Aston and the rest of the leadership team. I'm particularly excited to have the opportunity to build an amazing global community that shares one set of values and culture, whilst understanding the need for regional identities."

Eddie Aston, Chief Executive Officer at OASIS said: "Sarah's appointment is an important step for OASIS, as we enter a new phase of growth. Our people are the foundation of our business, it is vital that every team member feels that OASIS is a place where they can grow. We have a unique opportunity to reimagine how we support our team and Sarah will play an important role in this."

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group is the largest privately-owned information management provider in Europe, securing and managing over 120 million barcoded items, 230TB of digital data which equates to 512 million documents, and scanning more than 17 million images per month.

Since forming in 1999, OASIS Group have grown steadily, now employing over 1,700 team members. Today the group serve more than 11,500 clients from over 70 locations across six countries; Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Poland and the Republic of Ireland.

Together these sites provide secure, affordable and comprehensive information services to clients in diverse industry sectors including education, energy, finance, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing and retail.

OASIS Group is at the forefront of Information Management; and has won the Document Manager Software Product of the Year Award for four years running (2019-2023) for their Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS) 'Omnidox'.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145383/Sarah_Vidgen.jpg

SOURCE OASIS Group