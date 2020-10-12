Trade360 launches new site amidst commitment to responsible trading

The move reflects the online sector's 'coming of age'

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade360, an eight-year veteran of the online trading industry, is launching its redesigned website, adapted to each regulation and regional requirements. The venture is just the latest indication of the company's reorientation towards greater social integration, as the entire industry aligns with public and economic realities expressed from within the financial industry and without.

Social responsibility leading the way

"There's so much more nowadays required of a financial services provider, vis-à-vis both corporate responsibility and client demands, that one cannot simply sit back and provide an investment service," says company spokesman Chris Judd. "Things like segregated accounts, cross-regional regulation, competitive trading terms… even our own proprietary CrowdTrading tools have become industry standards, for the most part. But with market infiltration comes social integration and responsibility."

To demonstrate, the company's new Shield360 section on the Trade360 site is devoted to customer protection and security, providing tools and guidance to make trading safer, more secure and – most importantly – how to trade responsibly, without taking unnecessary risks. It also promotes the company's community involvement activities, supporting welfare programmes and the company's own pet projects that it is promoting.

Trade360's reorientation, though, is not limited to the website but is also apparent in the new ParagonEX trading platform that, besides offering a full-stack trading environment in an uncluttered and intuitive interface, also introduces user-adjusted leverage per-position and a unique profit-loss simulator.

Product Availability

Trade360's new website is available at https://www.trade360.com – the same as the old website. The structure is a bit different and there are a few new services available. Direct access to one's account is still highlighted, but a new blog promises news, professional articles and more – all to be published on a daily basis.

Initial reaction from the project's beta users has been excellent – most praising the very clean and uncluttered environment, as well as simplified navigation – critically so on the mobile version.

Trade360 is a financial services brand with regulation in the EU by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and Trade 360 Australia has regulation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Established in 2013, the company offers its clients free access to the MT5 trading platform as well as its own proprietary platform, which includes the unique CrowdTrading technology for sentiment analysis of traders on the platform and Shield360 for users of the Trade360 platform.

