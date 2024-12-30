Watch the Official Delta Force "Serpentine" PvE Raid Trailer

Wiadomości dostarczone przez

Team Jade

30 gru, 2024, 17:00 GMT

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an all-new type of Delta Force challenge. Operation Serpentine drops you and your squad behind enemy lines and into a dangerous PvE Raid, available starting January 1, 2025. Choose your gear, tackle a series of diverse, challenging levels until you and your squad face the final, satisfying ending.

Watch the the Official Delta Force "Serpentine" PvE Raid Trailer now

Continue Reading
Watch the the Official Delta Force "Serpentine" PvE Raid Trailer now
Watch the the Official Delta Force "Serpentine" PvE Raid Trailer now

About Delta Force

Delta Force, developed by Team Jade, is the upcoming free-to-play tactical shooter that is the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series, which will feature large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed single-player/co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more. Delta Force PC Open Beta launches on December 5th and players can join the fray by getting the game for free via its website, Steam and Epic Games Store pages. Players can now also pre-register on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Google Play Games (PC) for the January 20, 2025 launch.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0kyaf8Cjwk

Inne z tego źródła

Obejrzyj oficjalny zwiastun misji PvE Delta Force „Serpentine"

Obejrzyj oficjalny zwiastun misji PvE Delta Force „Serpentine"

Przygotuj się na całkowicie nowe wyzwanie Delta Force. W dostępnej od 1 stycznia 2025 r. operacji Serpentine znajdziesz się ze swoją brygadą za linią ...
„Delta Force", nowa strzelanka FPS od twórców „Call of Duty": premiera wersji mobilnej

„Delta Force", nowa strzelanka FPS od twórców „Call of Duty": premiera wersji mobilnej

Misja rozpoczęta! Team Jade wypuścił dzisiaj niecierpliwie wyczekiwaną wersję open beta z trybem multiplayer strzelanki taktycznej FPS „Delta Force". ...
Więcej komunikatów prasowych z tego źródła

Odkryj więcej

Entertainment

Entertainment

Electronic Gaming

Electronic Gaming

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Komunikaty prasowe o podobnej tematyce