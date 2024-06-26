ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ PRESENTS HIS NEW FASHION AND FRAGRANCE COLLECTION AT A WORLD FASHION SHOW

The brand intertwines fashion and perfume to create an immersive experience in the olfactory and creative universe

The fashion show, which will take place in Chile, will be broadcast online in 29 countries. It can be followed live on the brand's website and social media profiles

MADRID, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfo Domínguez keeps moving forward in its commitment to bring fashion closer to society. The brand will showcase Ikigai, its autumn-winter 2024 collection, together with a selection of new perfumes in a global fashion show.

Adolfo Domínguez is a Spanish designer brand

The event, which will mix fashion and fragrances, will be streamed live on 27 June at 6 p.m. (Portuguese time) on the brand's website, accessible from 29 countries around the world, as well as through Mega, the main television channel in Chile, and Movistar+, in Spain. The event will also be broadcast on the company's profiles on social media.

Adolfo Dominguez will showcase its fashion and perfume collections from the La Moneda cultural centre in Santiago de Chile, where it will create an immersive experience with artistic performances and music developed exclusively for the occasion. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the essence and innovation that define Adolfo Dominguez, consolidating its presence and relevance in the Latin American market.

"Clothes matter. It is our second skin. Perfume is the trace we leave as we walk by. With each new collection, we explore our creativity and out contribution to society as a brand- why should we limit it to a privileged few in a room?" states Patricia Alonso, Corporate Director of Marketing and Communication at Adolfo Domínguez.

Ikigai, a Japanese concept that invites each person to go in search of their vital purpose, is the driving force behind Adolfo Domínguez's autumn-winter 2024 collection: a selection of garments designed to liberate oneself. The result is a collection designed to be lived, with garments that are born to make people understand that beauty and happiness reside in the little things.

The fashion show will be streamed on www.adolfodominguez.com and on the brand's profiles on social media (Youtube, Instagram and Facebook). In Latin America, the fashion show can also be seen on Mega, one of the main Chilean television channels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444915/Adolfo_Dominguez.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445072/Adolfo_Dominguez_logo.jpg