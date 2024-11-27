ALTEN Selects Kneat to Digitize Validation

LIMERICK, Ireland, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- kneat.com, inc., a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with ALTEN SA, a world leader in Engineering and IT Services. ALTEN will leverage Kneat Gx to digitize its own validation processes and those of its customers within the Life Sciences space.

With almost 60,000 employees and operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, ALTEN's services support companies' innovation, R&D, and technological information systems efforts. ALTEN's customers in the Life Sciences & Health industries operate in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, biomedical technologies, nutrition, cosmetics, food processing, and other areas dedicated to improving lives. ALTEN plans to use Kneat Gx for its own projects, and to enable the use of Kneat Gx by its customers, starting with Commissioning and Qualification.

"Our partnership with ALTEN is excellent news for validation across the Life Sciences ecosystem," stated Eddie Ryan, co-founder and CEO of Kneat. "By digitizing their validation workflows on Kneat Gx, both ALTEN and their customers will enjoy significant collaboration, time, and cost benefits."

"We are excited to begin this partnership, as digital validation represents a significant step towards transforming the industry by ensuring improved efficiency, data integrity, and the delivery of safe, high-quality solutions for patients" said Quentin Birot, Director, Life Sciences Manufacturing & Clinical Operations in Europe at ALTEN.

About ALTEN

Created in 1988, ALTEN supports its customers' development strategies in the areas of innovation, R&D and technological information systems.

ALTEN works with key actors in the Aeronautics, Space, Defence, Security & Naval, Automotive, Rail & Mobility, Energy & Environment, Life Sciences & Health, Industrial Equipment & Electronics, Telecoms, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Retail, Services & Media, Public Services & Government sectors.

The Group has a workforce of 58,300 employees operating in 30+ countries, 88% of whom are engineers. Its 2023 turnover was €4,07 billion.

ALTEN's stock is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris market (ISIN FR000001946); it is part of the SBF 120, the IT CAC 50 index and MIDCAP100, and is eligible for the deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. We lead the industry in customer satisfaction with an unblemished record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show up to 40% reduction in documentation cycle times, up to 20% faster speed to market, and a higher compliance standard.

