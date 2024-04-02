Crowning the 2024 Champions: Recap of the U-17 ZED International Cup in Egypt, Featuring Local and European Clubs

Del Piero Presents the ZED Cup to Vitoria FC as ZED FC Secures Second Place

CAIRO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated new edition of the U-17 ZED International Cup for the year 2024 ran from March 25th to March 31st at the ZED Sports Club in the ZED East residential project, located in New Cairo, Egypt and owned by the leading real estate developer in the Egyptian market, Ora Developers Egypt. This prestigious event featured the participation of 12 local and international clubs.

Engineer Onsi Sawiris, Mr. Haitham Abdel Azim, and Seif Zaher, alongside football legends Alessandro Del Piero, Michel Salgado, and Edgar Davids, presenting the U-17 ZED International Cup to Vitoria FC. (PRNewsfoto/Ora Developers Egypt)

Among the international football clubs participating were Feyenoord from the Netherlands, Vitoria from Portugal, Aston Villa from England, Fenerbahce from Turkey, Blackburn Rovers from England, and Union Berlin from Germany. The local Egyptian teams participating included ZED FC, Al-Ahly FC, Zamalek FC, Arab Contractors FC, Enppi FC, and Pyramids FC, making the U-17 ZED International Cup the largest international youth championship to take place in Africa.

The organization of 2024 edition of the U-17 ZED International Cup underscored the commitment of the Egyptian homegrown ZED Sports Club to foster a robust youth and sports sector in the country. By hosting international cups with local and foreign clubs, ZED Sports Club aims to provide players with exposure to diverse footballing philosophies and invaluable experience, showcasing Egypt's capability to organize major championships. The European teams participating in the cup also explored iconic archaeological sites around Cairo, boosting Egyptian tourism.

The championship's opening day featured six exciting matches: ZED FC against Union Berlin, Pyramids FC against Blackburn Rovers, Al-Ahly FC against Aston Villa, Fenerbahce against Arab Contractors FC, Zamalek FC against Feyenoord, and Enppi FC against Vitoria.

The cup concluded with Vitoria winning the U-17 ZED International Cup 2024 upon defeating ZED FC in the final match with a score of 2-1. Enppi achieved third place after defeating Feyenoord 2-1. In the match to determine the fifth and sixth places, Union Berlin German Club won over Arab Contractors on penalty kicks.

The final match and closing ceremony of the U-17 ZED International Cup were attended by Engineer Onsi Sawiris, Chairman of the ZED Investment Sports Company; Mr. Haitham Abdel Azim, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt; and Seif Zaher, CEO of ZED Sports Investment Company. International football legends, the Italian Alessandro Del Piero, Spaniard Michel Salgado, and Dutch Edgar Davids, presented the U-17 ZED International Cup for 2024 to the winning team. In attendance were former Egyptian football stars from Al Ahly FC including Hossam Ghaly and Ahmed Hassan, as well as legends from Zamalek FC, Gamal Hamza and Khaled El-Ghandour.

ZED Sports Club in New Cairo boasts cutting-edge sports facilities, purposefully designed to host major international championships. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert management, the club ensures seamless organization and execution of events. From top-notch playing fields to modern training facilities, athletes benefit from an unparalleled environment for skill development and global exposure. ZED Sports Club sets the standard for sporting excellence in Egypt and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2376404/Ora_Developers_Egypt.jpg