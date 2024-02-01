Dahua Showcases Immersive Display and Control Solutions at ISE 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, is showcasing its latest lineup of display and control solutions at Integrated System Europe (ISE) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Dahua is exhibiting a diverse range of products and technologies tailored for various industries, such as retail, education, hospitality, and business. The highlights include all-in-one LED Display, Digital Signage, DeepHub smart interactive whiteboard, versatile LCD Video Wall system, as well as monitors and controllers, all of which are designed to elevate visual communication and engagement for businesses of all scales.

"We are delighted to showcase the ultimate immersive visual experience driven by advanced technology to European and global visitors," said Chenzhi Zhu, CEO of Dahua Iberia. "Dahua is keen to explore and develop in emerging fields, offering innovative solutions with superior functionality for modern businesses."

Dahua's star product, the UH Series of Inward Folding LED Display made a stunning debut at the exhibition. This foldable and liftable all-in-one LED display combines powerful AI processing capabilities with super color rendering and image processing technology, displaying clearer and more natural images than traditional LED displays. Other features include multiple signal inputs, flexible dual-screen splicing, automatic brightness adjustment, built-in stereo speakers, etc. In addition to being flexible and mobile, this product is also energy-saving, with 0.5W standby power consumption and multiple dehumidification functions to extend the LED's life. These advantages make it an ideal choice for small theaters, meeting rooms, business presentations, exhibitions and many other applications.

Committed to innovation and excellence, Dahua has been pioneering in the smart display sector for ten years, and has developed a full range of related product lines. Dahua's revolutionary Flip Chip on Board (COB) technology takes LED displays to a new level. The intelligent Flip COB Fine Pixel Pitch LED Display provides softer, pixel-free illumination and exceptional visual performance, effectively countering digital visual fatigue. It also features surface nano-film, high contrast ratio, dustproof and waterproof capabilities, energy-saving benefits, etc., making it suitable for monitoring centers, television stations, training classrooms, lecture theaters, and exhibition halls.

Moving forward, Dahua will continue to expand its product portfolio to address emerging market demands and technological advancements, empowering industries to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

To learn more about Dahua's display and control solutions, please visit our stand at 3Q150 (until February 2), or visit our official website here.

