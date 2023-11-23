Deporvillage trusts Orisha | Openbravo in its jump to physical retail to reinforce its omnichannel strategy

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deporvillage, a leading European sports eCommerce company, and Orisha | Openbravo, along with their partner Practics, are extending their alliance to support the sports retailer's leap to physical retail within its omnichannel strategy, with the adoption of the Orisha | Openbravo solution in its physical stores.

Founded in 2010, Deporvillage is today a leading eCommerce in specialized products for cycling, running, and outdoor activities in Southern Europe, belonging to the JD Sports group.

deporvillage Logo

Orisha | Openbravo and its partner Practics Business Solutions have accompanied Deporvillage from its early stages, supporting the company's growth to become a current European leader with a turnover of 160 million euros in 2022, selling its sports products worldwide.

Deporvillage was already using Orisha | Openbravo as its central commerce platform, supporting key processes such as purchasing, sales, or billing, as well as logistics with the eCommerce platform integration and various operators. In this new phase, Orisha | Openbravo extends its presence to physical stores, supporting sales activities, returns, inventories, and restocking, along with price and promotion management, allowing Deporvillage to manage all its eCommerce and physical store operations from a single point and in real-time.

To date, two physical stores in Alcorcón and Granada have already been opened, with new openings planned for 2024.

In the words of José Pérez-Milá, Co-CEO of Deporvillage, "The challenge of a physical opening, when we are already leading the online sports segment, is a firm commitment to omnichannel. Trust in Orisha | Openbravo and Practics, and having a differentiating solution for stores in the market today, made it an easy decision for us. As a result of its extensive functionality and ease of adoption, we have already been able to move our store plan forward successfully."

For her part, Mar Vieiro, Director of Sales for Southern Europe and Latin America at Orisha | Openbravo, pointed out: "After so many years of a successful relationship, we are very proud that Deporvillage has decided to continue trusting us in this new stage, key for the company. Born as a pure player and being today an undisputed European leader, its decision to make the leap to the physical world is another clear example of the importance of physical stores in the success of retailers' omnichannel strategies and the need to properly prepare them, something in which Orisha | Openbravo has a differential value proposition."

About Deporvillage

Founded in 2010 by Xavier Pladellorens and Àngel Corcuera, Deporvillage is the leading online sports equipment store in Spain and one of the benchmarks in Europe. It specializes in cycling, running, triathlon, swimming, fitness, and outdoor sports. It currently markets more than 100,000 items worldwide from more than 680 top brands and has 2.5 million customers, and more than 5 million monthly visits.

About Orisha | Openbravo

Leveraging its fully modular and high-performance SaaS platform in the cloud, Orisha | Openbravo, as part of the Orisha group, enables retail chains to accelerate their unified commerce strategies, delivering excellent shopping experiences to customers and employees and increasing agility and innovativeness of their operations.

With international clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Norauto, Sharaf DG, SMCP, Toys 'R' Us Iberia, and Zôdio, who have a presence in more than 50 countries, Orisha | Openbravo today has over 10,000 back office users and more than 40,000 retail touchpoints, such as fixed tills, mobile POS, self-service terminals, kiosks, and others, managing over 20 billion euros annually in sales transactions.

To learn more, visit openbravo.com and orisha.com.

Media Contact:

Xavier Places

Marketing Director

+34 607 676 568

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284144/Orisha_Retail_Chains_Openbravo_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284145/deporvillage_Logo.jpg