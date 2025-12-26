Energizer Portable Power Stations Launch in Portugal with Worten, Eyes Expansion into Spain

All-season, preparedness-focused portable power stations are now available at Worten stores, as TennRich strengthens Energizer's presence in the portable power category across Iberia.

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TennRich, a proud licensed partner of Energizer, today announced the launch of the Energizer Portable Power Station lineup in Portugal through a strategic partnership with Worten, one of the nation's leading consumer electronics retailers.

A lifestyle scene showcasing an Energizer Portable Power Station powering lights, devices, and appliances across everyday and outdoor settings.

The rollout brings Tennrich's complete Energizer portable power portfolio to the Portuguese market, meeting growing seasonal demand for mobile, reliable, and eco-friendly energy solutions. This launch also marks a key milestone for TennRich in Energizer's European expansion, with Portugal serving as a gateway to the Iberian market.

Full Product Lineup Now at Worten

Energizer's trusted portable power stations are now available at Worten locations nationwide, providing dependable, versatile energy for outdoor activities, emergency preparedness, travel, and off-grid living:

PPS1500 – 1536Wh of power, expandable to 4608Wh with additional battery packs for extended use. Running at 1800W rated / 2700W peak pure sine wave AC output that can power most of your electronics and home appliances at home and on-the-go.

– 1536Wh of power, expandable to 4608Wh with additional battery packs for extended use. Running at 1800W rated / 2700W peak pure sine wave AC output that can power most of your electronics and home appliances at home and on-the-go. PPS550W1F & PPS1100W2F – Equipped with advanced LMFP battery technology (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) for safe, stable operation from -20°C in winter to 60°C in summer .

& – Equipped with advanced (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) for safe, stable operation from to . PPS300W2 – The PPS300W2, a compact, affordable, and easy-to-use solution ideal for home users. Designed for simplicity, it requires no technical knowledge, making it accessible to a wider range of consumers. Its low price point and support from Energizer's brand recognition further strengthen its market.

Year-Round Consumer Engagement

To build awareness and drive sales, TennRich and Worten have developed an annual promotional calendar for Energizer that includes:

In-store demonstrations to showcase product benefits

to showcase product benefits Targeted digital marketing campaigns for lifestyle and tech audiences

for lifestyle and tech audiences Seasonal activations timed with peak outdoor and travel periods

Next Stop: Spain

The successful debut in Portugal paves the way for Energizer's expansion into Spain, where the brand is currently in discussions with retail partners to broaden its Iberian presence. "With demand for portable energy growing in outdoor, home, and travel settings, we are committed to delivering dependable, high-performance solutions through the Energizer brand that fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles," said Yvonne Chen, Global Marketing Manager, TennRich.

About Energizer

Energizer is a global leader in the dynamic business of providing power solutions with a full portfolio of products including Energizer® brand battery products Energizer® MAX® premium alkaline; Energizer® Ultimate Lithium™; Energizer® Advanced Lithium; rechargeable batteries and charging systems; and portable flashlights and lanterns. Energizer continues to fulfill its role as a technology innovator by redefining power banks and wireless charging solutions to meet people's active lifestyle needs for today and tomorrow with Energizer® power banks for rechargeable portable devices. Energizer's redefining where energy, technology and freedom meet to bring to market consumer-focused products that power the essential devices that help people stay connected and on the go at work and at play, even in emergency situations.

About TennRich

TennRich International Corporation is a global leader in energy solutions, specializing in product development and global distribution of advanced portable power products in Consumer electronics. As a long-term licensed partner of Energizer, TennRich delivers innovative, reliable, and user-friendly energy solutions to markets worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850337/250703_Worten_AD_1920x1080__1.jpg