Fosun International: Total Revenue for 2023 Reached RMB198.2 billion, Industrial Operation Profit Increased by 20% YoY

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"), together with its subsidiaries ("Fosun" or the "Group"), today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Reporting Period").

During the Reporting Period, the Group achieved a total revenue of RMB198.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.6%. Industrial operation profit reached RMB4.9 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 20%. The profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB1.38 billion. Total revenue of the four core subsidiaries, namely Yuyuan, Fosun Pharma, Fosun Insurance Portugal and Fosun Tourism Group (FTG), was RMB142.69 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 8%, contributing 72% of the revenue.

As at the end of the Reporting Period, the consolidated interest-bearing debt decreased by RMB15 billion, interest-bearing debt at the group level decreased by RMB9.2 billion compared with the end of 2022, the total debt-to-asset ratio at the consolidated statements of the Group stood at 50.4%, representing a decrease of 2.9 percentage points from 31 December 2022.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, stated, "After more than a decade of efforts, Fosun has gradually completed its global expansion and industrial business presence, anchoring itself in the household consumption sector, Fosun's industry operations strategy has also evolved from 'prospecting' and 'exploration' across various industries and locations worldwide to 'deep mining' (which means focusing on the development of our core industries) and 'developing good mines' (which means tapping into industries with high value-added development and growth potential). We will continue to focus on core businesses, leveraging our unique strengths to enhance our capabilities and strengthen our foundation, and actively invest and expand in advantageous sectors, taking stable profit growth as the core objective."

"Deep mining" to deepen global operations

In 2023, Fosun's overseas revenue reached RMB89.2 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 6% and accounting for 45% of the total revenue. HANQUYOU (trastuzumab injection), independently developed and produced by Shanghai Henlius, has been approved for marketing in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. Shanghai Henlius' first innovative drug HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab injection) was approved for marketing in Indonesia, becoming the first domestically-produced anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody successfully approved for marketing in a Southeast Asian country.

Club Med had sales and marketing operations in more than 40 countries and regions across six continents, and operated 68 resorts (including 10 resorts in China). The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival successfully made its overseas debut in Paris, France, attracting nearly 200,000 local visitors.

Technology innovation to drive new growth

During the Reporting Period, the Group's total investment in technology innovation amounted to RMB7.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 14%.

HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab injection), the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) developed independently has been approved for four indications; the second-generation artesunate for injection (Argesun®) was prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO-PQ), becoming the first injectable artesunate presented with a single solvent system approved by WHO-PQ. Since its launch more than two years ago, China's first CAR-T cell therapy product, Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), developed by Fosun Kite, has been used to treat more than 600 patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL). Intuitive Fosun's domestic Da Vinci Xi Surgical System was successfully approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), realizing "made in China, joint research & development, global sales".

Enhance asset-light operational capabilities

Fosun Pharma, together with seven investors including Shenzhen FoF planned to jointly establish a RMB5.0 billion biopharmaceutical fund, with the entire raised funds to be invested in fields of biopharmaceuticals, cells, and genes. Shanghai Rehabilitation Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, won the bid through the public selection process in Shenzhen to exclusively manage the biopharmaceutical fund.

FTG has leveraged its operational strengths. During the Reporting Period, the revenue structure was optimized, and 93% of the revenue came from its resort operations.

Business for Good, ESG efforts continues to enhance

As of the end of the Reporting Period, Fosun maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AA and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating. Its HSI ESG rating was upgraded to AA- and it was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for the first time. It also consistently improved its FTSE Russell ESG rating and was selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series. In addition, Fosun was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 and recognized as an Industry Mover.