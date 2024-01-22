Hitachi-LG Data Storage to Sell SK hynix Heat Sink for PlayStation 5 with Exclusive Promotion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January 22, Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc., SK hynix's global distributor and manufacturing partner, is set to launch the new "Haechi H01" heat sink designed specifically for the PlayStation 5. This innovative heat sink aims to maximize the cooling performance of the high-performance P41 internal SSD, developed by SK hynix.

To promote the product, Hitachi-LG Data Storage is planning a global Amazon promotion starting on January 22 and ending on February 4 in 9 countries: the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

H01 HEATSINK

The Haechi H01 heat sink is crafted using advanced CNC machining technology and is designed as a single piece. It boasts a heat dissipation area approximately 2.3 times larger than that of a standard M.2 SSD heat sink. The bottom of the heat sink features Thermal Interface Material (TIM), resistant to deformation caused by heat and stress, thereby enhancing the product's durability.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc. has emphasized that the H01 Heatsink is tailored for high-performance gaming and can maintain stable performance by balancing fast speed and heat generation.

Additionally, Hitachi LG Data Storage plans to introduce a PlayStation 5 Slim-specific M.2 SSD heat sink from SK hynix in the near future.

About Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a collaborative business entity between Hitachi and LG Electronics, is dedicated to developing top-notch storage devices and automotive in-cabin components. As the authorized manufacturing partner and global distributor of SK hynix SSDs, Hitachi-LG Data Storage ensures the highest quality standards and reliable delivery to customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321185/H01_Press_Release_Image_001.jpg