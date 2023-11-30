Miniso chooses Orisha | Openbravo to accelerate its growth in Iberia

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisha | Openbravo and its partner Precognis announced today the deployment of their store solution for Spain at Miniso, a retailer of home products, accessories, decoration, cosmetics, and technology, among others, with a presence in more than 100 countries and more than 6000 shops. Currently, 33 stores in Iberia are already using Orisha | Openbravo.

MINISO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Orisha | Openbravo)

Miniso has a unique model that stands out for its affordable prices and exceptional value for money, which has allowed it to open more than 6000 shops in more than 100 countries, including Canada, the United States, Spain, Portugal, Australia, UAE, India, and Mexico, since its creation in 2013.

To support the expected growth of the business in Iberia and continue to offer the best products at the best prices, Miniso needed to update its management systems, providing the company with new tools to increase its agility and control of operations.

The solution implemented by Precognis, combining the Orisha | Openbravo store solution integrated with Sage 200 ERP, provides Miniso with unified and real-time management of all its operations from sales to accounting, including detailed sales and inventory visibility across all its locations. The flexibility of Orisha | Openbravo, in particular, has enabled Miniso to achieve greater agility to simplify the new openings process, with 20 new stores this year. In addition, the Orisha | Openbravo discount engine offers Miniso greater flexibility in defining and executing all its promotions and improving customers' shopping experience.

The project has also included the implementation of functionalities for legal and fiscal compliance in Spain, such as the integration of Orisha | Openbravo with the TicketBAI system due to the presence of Miniso stores in the territory of Navarra and the Basque Country. Other capabilities already planned within the evolution of the solution include the integration with TaxFree for the refund of VAT to tourists in stores or the integration with the people counting system.

"Implementing Orisha | Openbravo in our stores is an important step in modernizing our shopping experience for customers and employees while preparing us for the expected growth in the coming years," said Ana Rivera, General Manager of Miniso Spain.

"We are very pleased to help Miniso together with our partner Precognis in this new phase, preparing Miniso to face its business objectives more efficiently, with a clear focus on the customer and improved shopping experiences, all supported by the ability to operate in a much more agile way" explained Mar Vieiro, Sales Director for Southern Europe and Latin America at Orisha | Openbravo.

About Miniso

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Mr. Ye Guofu, Miniso is a company specializing in creative and intelligent consumer products, all of which are designer and quality items at a competitive price. The company is tied to life values such as simplicity while offering quality products. Currently, the company has more than 6000 stores worldwide and has a presence in over 100 countries.

Miniso has revolutionized the market with a new trend of shops that are taking the market by storm, combining lifestyle items with entertainment products. The company offers design and quality products at a very competitive price, many of which have won international awards in 11 categories and from the most desired licenses, such as Sanrio, Minions, Disney, Disney Princesses, We Are Bears or Toy Story. In addition, several of its lines respond to the "kawaii" aesthetic, which is a hit with the new generations.

To find out more, visit miniso.com .

About Orisha | Openbravo

Leveraging its fully modular and high-performance SaaS platform in the cloud, Orisha | Openbravo, as part of the Orisha group, enables retail chains to accelerate their unified commerce strategies, delivering excellent shopping experiences to customers and employees and increasing agility and innovativeness of their operations.

With international clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Norauto, Sharaf DG, SMCP, Toys 'R' Us Iberia, and Zôdio, who have a presence in more than 50 countries, Orisha | Openbravo today has over 10,000 back office users and more than 40,000 retail touchpoints, such as fixed tills, mobile POS, self-service terminals, kiosks, and others, managing over 20 billion euros annually in sales transactions.

To learn more, visit openbravo.com and orisha.com/en.

Xavier Places - Marketing Director

x.places@orisha.com

+34 607 676 568

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288855/MINISO_Logo.jpg