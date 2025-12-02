New Arcadis Country Director for Iberia

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, is delighted to confirm the appointment of Pablo Espinosa as Country Director of Arcadis Iberia (Spain & Portugal).

Effective immediately, Pablo, who has been with Arcadis for more than eight years, succeeds Kristof Peperstraete in the role, which leads 200 colleagues in the region.

Pablo, 38, takes on his new role in addition to his position as Global M&A Director, which he has held since November 2021. His mission in this role is to drive strategic growth and transformation globally by identifying and executing mergers and acquisitions that align with the global Arcadis strategy.

Pablo holds a Master's degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Granada, Construction Project Management from Heriot-Watt University and a Global MBA from the Alliance Manchester Business School. Having held several positions in Arcadis, his experience ranges from leading projects in aviation, education and retail sectors to driving growth and innovation in the Places UK team and specializing in M&A finance over the last few years.

He said: "I am thrilled to take on this new exciting role to work with the Arcadis teams in Iberia. My ambition for the coming years is to build on our strong foundation and accelerated the company's sustainable growth in Iberia, combining collaboration, innovation and operational excellence - always focused to drive value for our clients.

"In addition, I will also continue to work in the Global M&A team to support the global strategic expansion of Arcadis. This global and strategic perspective will be an asset in my new responsibilities in Iberia, ensuring full alignment with the Group's strategic objectives."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is a leading global partner driving some of the most transformative projects of our time. We help clients make sustainable choices by combining digital innovation, human expertise, and future-focused skills across environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Taking design, engineering, architecture and consultancy to the next level, we use data-driven insights to co-create environments that reflect our clients' business and stakeholder needs. With 36,000 people, we unite global expertise to tackle challenges like climate, energy security and diversification, and livable cities, improving quality of life through our presence in 30+ countries. In 2024, we achieved €5.0 billion in gross revenues. Learn more at www.arcadis.com

