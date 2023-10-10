Omada Expands in Iberian Market

Global Growth Reinforces Company's Leadership in Modern Identity Governance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced its expansion in the Iberian market. This move comes as part of Omada's overarching plan to enhance its global presence and capitalize on the growing demand for best-of-breed cloud identity governance solutions.

Omada has been in the region since 2021, with the announcement of a new development center in Alicante, Spain. This center has enabled the company to cultivate a Spanish engineering team, augmenting the other research and development departments in Copenhagen and Warsaw. Extending operations in Spain and Portugal will enable Omada to bring its identity governance offering to more users and solidify the company's position as a frontrunner in the space. With a strong foundation in Europe and a deep understanding of the region's unique data privacy considerations, Omada is well-equipped to serve the needs of Iberian businesses and organizations.

Nick Barfield, chief revenue officer, Omada, said: "Growing our operations in Iberia will enable us to strengthen our investments in technology and our people, allowing Omada to continue delivering leading-edge functionality and capability in our identity cloud solution. Being a European software company gives us significant advantages in operating within the European market, particularly when it comes to data privacy and related regulations. We are confident that our expansion in Iberia will make us an attractive option for Spanish and Portuguese customers seeking a modern, enterprise grade, best in class identity governance solution."

Expansion in this region comes on the heels of three years of remarkable growth in Omada's existing European markets, along with strong performance in North America. Iberia offers immense potential for growth and a unique opportunity to cater to the burgeoning demand for identity governance solutions in the region.

Jorge Sendra Mas, an industry expert renowned for his extensive experience in identity governance and security, has been appointed as Omada's country manager for Iberia. Sendra's expertise and deep insights into the Iberian identity market, coupled with his proven track record of building a successful business pipeline, make him a valuable addition to the Omada team. His most recent role involved spearheading the growth of SailPoint in Iberia, further underscoring his commitment to the region. Sendra will manage a team of strategic hires, who will enable Omada to engage effectively with its customers there and provide tailored solutions to meet their identity governance needs.

Omada will be on site at Identi::SIC conference in Madrid, Spain on November 15th and 16th. For more information, or to register, please visit: https://revistasic.es/identisic/propuesta-ser-para-creer/

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

