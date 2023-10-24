'PIZZA WITH PURPOSE': THE SHAQ-A-RONI IS COMING TO PORTUGAL

-IT'S SO BIG YOU WON'T MIND SHARING-

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Johns is today rolling out its best-selling pizza with purpose, the Shaq-a-Roni, in what marks the inaugural global product launch for the pizza-maker. Developed in partnership with basketball Hall of Famer and Papa Johns board member and franchisee Shaquille O' Neal, The Shaq-a-Roni, which over-delivers on size, taste and value is coming To Portugal from Tuesday, 24 October – Sunday, 31 December

SHAQXPAPAJOHNS

GLOBAL DEBUT

For the last three years, Papa Johns has raised over $9 million for community organizations through sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza. Given its widespread success and the company's commitment to building up communities, Papa Johns is bringing the pizza global in its fourth year with a pointed mission to support youth entrepreneurs and our future leaders.

"At Papa Johns, we believe pizza brings people together. The Shaq-a-Roni and our partnership with Shaquille O'Neal has accomplished a great deal over the last three years to unite the areas where our consumers work and live," says Jaclyn Ruelle, Head of Brand at Papa Johns. "We're setting our sights even bigger this year by debuting the Shaq-a-Roni internationally and investing in communities across the globe."

SO BIG YOU WON'T MIND SHARING

Like its namesake, this extra-large-sharing-pizza is the only pizza you'll want to share with your friends and family this holiday season. The Shaq-a-Roni is made with Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, which is then covered with extra pepperoni and extra cheese, before being baked to perfection, and cut into eight Shaq-sized slices.

PIZZA WITH PURPOSE

The good news doesn't stop there, however. This big pizza comes with a big heart. In Portugal, Papa Johns is teaming up with Junior Achievement Worldwide, to help deliver this vision, as the official charity partner of choice to oversee the distribution of funds raised directly in market. Papa Johns will donate a $1 equivalent donation from every Shaq-a-Roni pizza sold across all participating markets that will be distributed to support Papa Johns on its mission to catalyze youth empowerment worldwide.

Leo Martellotto, Chief Development Officer, Junior Achievement Worldwide commented:

"We're delighted to partner with Papa Johns to extend JA's global impact all around the world. Our partnership unlocks additional funding and opportunities for JA's hands-on learning experiences, which help young people build new skillsets and change their mindset. Each local Papa Johns franchise is helping even more youth access learning experiences that empower them to build thriving communities. We look forward to changing more young lives, so that they can make real change in their communities and in the world."

NOTES TO EDITOR:

About Papa Johns:

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com

About Shaquille O'Neal:

Basketball Hall of Famer, business mogul and Papa Johns Board member and franchisee, Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant basketball players in NBA history. Shaq's larger-than-life personality and powerful athleticism have resulted in worldwide adulation and one of the most passionate fan bases in sports and entertainment. As if all these achievements weren't enough, Shaquille is also the co-creator of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza: a big eat pizza with 8 NY style slices and big on extra cheese and pepperoni.

About Junior Achievement Worldwide:

Delivering more than 15 million student experiences each year in over 100 countries, JA Worldwide is one of few organizations with the scale, experience, and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. The impact of JA's real-world training extends beyond individual students. For over 100 years, JA has operated all over the world - including in refugee camps, countries wracked by war and violence, and areas of extreme poverty. By helping youth develop employment and entrepreneurial tools to find meaningful work and start sustainable companies, JA serves as a conduit for peace and prosperity. Through JA, young people are equipped with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities.

To learn more about our charity partners and the donation amounts:

Just visit: www.papajohns.com/shaq

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253202/SHAQXPAPAJOHNS_125.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253193/Papa_Johns_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Papa Johns