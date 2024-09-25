QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2025: World's Best Business Schools Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its annual Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings .

The 2025 edition spans 58 countries and territories, analysing 340 global MBAs alongside a series of high-demand Business Master's Rankings, including Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management.

The United States dominates the MBA table, with Stanford GSB's MBA named the world's #1 for the fifth year while The Wharton School remains second and Harvard Business School comes third.

QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025: Top-10 Institution Country/Territory 2025 2024 Stanford GSB US 1 1 Penn (Wharton) US 2 2 Harvard Business School US 3 3 MIT (Sloan) US 4 6 London Business School UK 5 4 HEC Paris France 6 5 Cambridge (Judge) UK 7 =9 Columbia Business School US 8 7 IE Business School Spain 9 8 IESE Business School Spain 10 =9

Global MBA Rankings: Regional Overview

Asia : National University of Singapore ranks 25th globally, excelling in Employability , Alumni Outcomes , and Thought Leadership .

ranks 25th globally, excelling in , , and . Canada : Toronto (Rotman) is 39 th , the only Canadian school in the top 50. It is a national leader in Employability , Thought Leadership , and Diversity .

(Rotman) is 39 , the only Canadian school in the top 50. It is a national leader in , , and . China : Tsinghua University ranks 29th, boasting excellent Thought Leadership , Employability , and Return on Investment .

Tsinghua University ranks 29th, boasting excellent , , and . Europe : HEC Paris in France ranks 6th globally, the best in Europe due to Thought Leadership , Alumni Outcomes , and Return on Investment . It is followed by Spain's IE Business School (9th).

HEC Paris in ranks 6th globally, the best in due to , , and . It is followed by IE Business School (9th). Latin America : EGADE Business School ( Mexico ) ranks 56th, with top Alumni Outcomes and Thought Leadership .

EGADE Business School ( ) ranks 56th, with top and . Arab Region: AUB ( Suliman S. Olayan ) ranks 79th globally, excelling in Return on Investment and Alumni Outcomes.

AUB ( ) ranks 79th globally, excelling in Return on Investment and Alumni Outcomes. Oceania: Melbourne Business School leads, ranking 32nd globally thanks to Thought Leadership , Employability , and Return on Investment .

Melbourne Business School leads, ranking 32nd globally thanks to , , and . UK: London Business School ranks 5th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.

Business Master's Rankings: Overview

HEC Paris: #1 for Master's in Management and Marketing.

#1 for Master's in Management and Marketing. Oxford (Said): #1 for Master's in Finance.

#1 for Master's in Finance. MIT Sloan: #1 for Master's in Business Analytics.

#1 for Master's in Business Analytics. Michigan (Ross): #1 for Master's in Supply Chain Management.

QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "The QS Graduate Management Education rankings provide independent insights for career-driven students navigating global business education, helping them shape their professional paths. We encourage future leaders to explore these insights and connect with peers and mentors at our in-person and virtual events."

Methodology:

