Sands Resorts Macao Participates in 'Experience Macao Unlimited - Macao Promotion in Lisbon'

Mega tourism promotion event brings the best of Macao and Sands Resorts Macao's superb hospitality offerings to Portugal

MACAO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands® Resorts Macao is participating in the 'Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon' tourism promotion event from April 15 to 22 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Londoner Macao The Venetian Macao The Parisian Macao Sands Resorts Macao is participating in the ‘Experience Macao Unlimited - Macao Promotion in Lisbon’ mega tourism promotional event, highlighting its diverse gourmet, world-class accommodation, duty-free shopping, exciting entertainment and MICE.

Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the mega event showcases the latest developments in tourism, culture, economy and trade among other areas, and represents Macao's first in-person tourism promotion in Europe post pandemic. It aims to highlight new Macao travel experiences to spark Portuguese interest in visiting Macao, in tandem with the city's development of international visitor markets for tourism and economic revival, and encompasses exhibition, video mapping shows and a trade and tourism presentation seminar.

During 'Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon', Portuguese residents are invited to discover Macao, a unique 'East meets West' destination that blends Chinese and Portuguese culture and heritage over hundreds of years.

Sands Resorts Macao, comprised of three interconnected integrated resorts – The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao – is highlighting its diverse gourmet, world-class accommodation, duty-free shopping, exciting entertainment and MICE options.

The Venetian Macao is Macao's first integrated resort and a must-see destination, featuring stunning replicas of the famous canals and architectural icons of Venice, Italy. Visitors can hop on a gondola and cruise the indoor canals and outdoor lagoon to feel the unique vibes of the city. Next door is The Parisian Macao, an integrated resort inspired by the famed 'City of Light'. Here, visitors can admire the dramatic sculptures and smooth marble pillars of the 35-metre-high rotunda reminiscent of the Galeries Lafayette and climb the exquisite replica of Eiffel Tower for breathtaking views of Cotai Strip. The latest addition is The Londoner Macao, a British-themed integrated resort unveiled in early 2021 that brings together the very best of the British capital, from spectacular recreations of world-famous landmarks to uniquely London-inspired public spaces and vacation experiences.

At the 'Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Exhibition in Lisbon', Sands Resorts Macao's booth takes inspiration from the most iconic Portuguese-style architecture in Macao, incorporating captivating spring travel moments across the integrated resorts. Attractive hotel packages are also on offer during the event, drawing guests from Portugal to visit Sands Resorts Macao and create brand new holiday experiences in a city known for its vibrant mix of cultures.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd., said: "We are excited to participate in the 'Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon' organised by MGTO, and introduce Sands Resorts Macao's diverse offerings to residents, tourists and business delegates in Portugal. Through multiple activities and channels, we aim to raise Macao's profile, arouse customer interest in Macao as an leading travel destination, and tap the potential of the Portuguese market. This also reflects Sands China Ltd.'s unreserved efforts to support MGTO's varied initiatives to diversify visitor source markets geared toward tourism and economic revival, and promote Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure."

Sensational Gastronomic Journey

Macao is a city of cross-cultural fusion – and nowhere is that creativity more apparent than in its vibrant culinary scene. Rooted in this UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, over 150 restaurants at Sands Resorts Macao boast an eclectic mix of Chinese and international cuisines and treat guests to a memorable culinary adventure.

Diners seeking authentic Chinese delicacies can savour the sublime flavours of timeless Huaiyang cuisine at The Londoner Macao's The Huaiyang Garden, curated by celebrity master chef Zhou Xiaoyan, renowned as 'The Godfather of Huaiyang Cuisine'. At The Venetian Macao's Jiang Nan by Jereme Leung, guests can indulge in the flavourful dishes of Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang by the celebrity master chef. The Venetian Macao's premium Cantonese restaurant Pin Yue Xuan takes gourmands down south to enjoy an immersive dining experience that reinterprets and refines the Cantonese culinary tradition, featuring innovative delicacies and handmade dim sum crafted by Executive Chef Darren Cheung.

Across Sands Resorts Macao, guests can find more diverse cuisines from around the globe. Unmissably refined dining adventures are ready to wow foodies at a myriad of restaurants, including contemporary Portuguese restaurant Chiado by celebrity chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, British-themed restaurant Churchill's Table, authentic French bistro Brasserie, vibrant Japanese restaurant Hiro by Hiroshi Kagata and more.

Diverse Leisure and Entertainment Offerings

Sands Resorts Macao offers a wide array of entertainment options for couples, families and friends alike to relax and unwind. At The Londoner Macao, the façade comes to life every hour as dusk falls, radiating entrancing hues that canvas the entire building. Londoner Light and Sound Spectacular uses more than 10,000 lights to create dynamic effects, accompanied by some of the most recognisable British-themed music.

Guests can also watch the soon-to-be-unveiled Changing of the Guard at Crystal Palace, a striking display of British pageantry, and explore dynamic Londoner Landmarks and Londoner Moments, a collection of stunning interactive attractions across the resort recreating classic British symbols and figures to curate fun-filled experiences.

Another not-to-miss hot spot for social media posts is teamLab SuperNature Macao, a permanent interactive art experience at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo. This complex, three-dimensional and 'body immersive' art space allows visitors to explore new perceptions of the world and the continuity between humans and nature.

In addition, Streetmosphere performers entertain guests as they wander through the three integrated resorts. Visitors can enjoy the colourful antics of jugglers, 'living statues', magicians, musicians and more. A selection of family friendly entertainment is also available.

Superb Hotel Accommodation

With around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, Sands Resorts Macao offers Portuguese guests an array of accommodation options to suit every occasion and budget, making it the perfect vacation choice. In addition to popular The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, Conrad Macao, Sands® Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao, The St. Regis Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, Sands Resorts Macao proudly presents two newly opened all-suite luxury hotels at The Londoner Macao: The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, both of which achieved Five-Star Ratings in Forbes Travel Guide's 2023 Star Awards in their first year of operation.

For more information on Sands Resorts Macao, visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/ or the official Facebook accounts of Venetian Macao, Parisian Macao, Londoner Macao, Conrad Macao and Sands Macao.

