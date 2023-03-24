Ventient Energy announces Leadership Changes

LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventient Energy announces today that Kevin McCullough has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer.

"With more than 20 years of leadership in the energy sector, Kevin will be an asset as we continue to build on the strong performance of Ventient Energy in the European renewable energy sector". Said Carlos Guinand, Chairman of Ventient Energy's Board.

After over four years of leadership, Mark Jones will step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 27 March 2023.

"I am pleased to be stepping down as CEO after having guided Ventient during the last four years. With heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in this great journey and best wishes to Ventient's new phase." Said Mark Jones, former CEO, Ventient Energy.

"We would like to thank Mark for his achievements and valuable contributions over the past four years. During this period Ventient became a key player in the European renewables sector. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said Carlos Guinand, Chairman of Ventient Energy's Board

Kevin McCullough, said: "I am genuinely delighted and excited to be returning to the renewable energy sector and consider it a privilege to be asked to lead such a prestigious organisation. The team I'm joining should be rightly proud of their achievements to date and excited, as I am, at the opportunity for growth that lies in front of us".

About Ventient Energy

Ventient Energy is a Pan-European non-utility developer and generator of renewable energy. Our portfolio has grown quickly since our inception in 2017, and we currently own and operate renewable assets in Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the UK, with a total installed capacity of 2.8GW.

As a business, we focus on sustainable growth that provides long-term returns to those who invest their future in our vision - generating renewable energy to secure the future of the people and the planet.

