Zhejiang and Portugal Initiate Strategic Media Collaboration in Lisbon

Oct. 14, 2024

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, 2024, officials from Zhejiang Province and Portugal gathered at the headquarters of Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP) to sign a cooperation agreement, marking a significant step in cultural exchange between the two regions. The ceremony sets the stage for a collaborative program in film, television, and cultural initiatives.

Among the attendees were Zhao Cheng, Member of the Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Minister of Publicity, Chen Guangsheng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Nicolau Santos, Director of RTP, and Hugo Figueiredo, Board Member of RTP.

Zhejiang International Communication Center and RTP have entered into a cooperation agreement regarding the distribution of the Zhejiang-produced TV series "Just in Time" in Portugal. In the presence of the attending guests, representatives from Zhejiang International Communication Center and RTP signed a memorandum of cooperation.

This initiative not only aims to enhance the mutual appreciation of outstanding film and television productions from both locales but also seeks to strengthen industry ties and broaden the international reach of Zhejiang's "Chinese stories," resonating with European audiences and beyond.

