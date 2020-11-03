Alfasigma launches its first full digital hackathon - Alfathon

Three challenges to contribute to pharmaceutical research and innovation.

Final prize of 5,000 euros for those who propose the best project

All projects will be evaluated for a further development

BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Alfathon', the first full digital hackathon created by Alfasigma, an Italian company among the big players on the international pharmaceutical market, is underway, in collaboration with the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and the University of Bologna. Divided into three challenges, it will be possible to register for the competition from November 3rd to 30th.

The final prize of 5,000 euros will be awarded to the project in March 2021. The winners will be chosen from among those who present technologically advanced solutions in the field of pharmaceutical research and innovation and most capable of improving patient health.

Participants are expected to present a feasibility project, an innovative idea and a development plan, that Alfasigma will evaluate as a future project.

There are three areas on which the competition will focus.

The first will concern the development of a pharmaceutical form that innovates the way the active ingredients are released. The goal will be the study of an "oral" formulation platform for the drug delivery of drugs belonging to the "large molecule" class with particular reference to proteins or peptides or active fragments of protein origin.

The second will involve the development of software / hardware for the management of hepatic encephalopathy. In particular, the design of a tool - such as a device, app, or other - more simple, effective and intuitive to use, which allows to keep the evolution of the disease under control and which improves the quality of life of the patient suffering from this pathology.

Finally, the members will compete on the theme of "the advice of the pharmacist ever closer". In fact, over the last few years the pharmacy has been transformed into a real center for first consultation and health care.

The objective of this challenge is to develop a feasibility project for technological solutions, such as applications, platforms, software, apps, devices with ad hoc software which will make it possible for the pharmacist to counsel frail patients.

Alfathon is open to all those who are at least 18 years of age. Registration - to be submitted no later than November 30th, 2020 on the www.alfathon.com platform - can be done as a single individual or team member of up to 5 participants. After the registration participants will be contacted for a workshop with experts focused on the single challenge chosen. In December the projects will be submitted to the Hack Committee and then the top three will be selected for the final pitch.

Alfasigma

Alfasigma, one of the key players in the Italian pharmaceutical industry, is a company focused on prescription specialties, over-the counter drugs, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements; in addition, it is also present in many primary care therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2015 through the aggregation of the Alfa Wassermann and Sigma-Tau groups — two of Italy's historic pharmaceutical companies. Alfasigma is broadly represented on the international market, not only in terms of a quantity of products, but also because it can counts on a large number of subsidiaries and affiliated companies as well as a network of distributors that guarantee its diffusion throughout all five continents and in nearly 90 countries worldwide. Currently Alfasigma has more than 3000 employees worldwide, 50% of whom are connected to the sales force and located in Italy and are divided into five locations: Bologna is home to the management centre and Milan holds the international division headquarters, while Pomezia (Rome), Alanno (Pescara) and Sermoneta (Latina) house the production facilities. Bologna and Pomezia also host the Research & Development laboratories. In addition to the Italian plants, Alfasigma also has two other production plants — one in Tortosa, Spain, the other in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA.

In Italy the company focuses on prescription specialties, over-the counter drugs, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements; in addition, it is also present in many primary care therapeutic areas. Among the well-known over-the-counter products are Biochetase, Neo-Borocillin, Dicloreum, Proctosoll and other commonly known names such as Yovis, Carnidyn and Tau-Marin. For more information, visit www.alfasigma.com. Alfasigma is passion with pharmaceuticals.

Corporate website: www.alfasigma.com

