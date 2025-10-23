PANAMA CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is excited to announce a new campaign offering zero-fee spot trading for BTC, ETH and BNB, with additional daily rewards for the most active traders.

BingX Launches Zero-Fee Trading for BTC, ETH and BNB with Daily Rewards

From October 22 to November 21, 2025, all users trading BTC, ETH, and BNB spot enjoy 0 trading fee benefits, covering BTC/USDT, BTC/USDC, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC, BNB/USDT, and BNB/USDC trading pairs. In addition, active users who trade the 3 cryptos have a chance to win 100% off rebates on their buying orders based on their ranks among all participants, sequenced by transaction completion time in chronological order. With the offers and rewards, BingX aims to encourage user engagement in the current market trends and capture potential opportunities when they occur.

"It is our commitment to helping our users to grow and achieve their goals," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "BingX is proud to serve beyond the role of a trading platform by actively catering to the needs of our users and strengthening community engagement."

The campaign amplifies BingX's mission in making crypto accessible and friendly to all, by providing timely, relevant opportunities to its users. Leveraging its recent milestones in AI, security and community connection, BingX is building its ecosystem where users can thrive in the latest market evolution.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

