BPIC Marks Fifth Anniversary: Advancing BRICS Cooperation

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 -- Fujian Media Group:

In November 2020, the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) Innovation Center was launched in Xiamen, Fujian Province, to promote cooperation in areas including policy coordination, talent development, and project collaboration. Over the past five years, the achievements of the PartNIR Innovation Center have been recognized and affirmed in the declarations of the BRICS Summit and the BRICS Industry Ministers' Meeting. It has become the second-largest institutional entity under the BRICS cooperation framework in terms of influence, second only to the New Development Bank.

In terms of policy coordination, Fujian has established a regular policy dialogue mechanism, organized over 40 high-level international exchange events, and held the BRICS Forum on the Partnership on New Industrial Revolution, releasing a number of cooperative outcomes. The province has promoted the establishment of the BRICS International Network of Think Tanks and formed the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center Think Tank Alliance. It has also facilitated mutual recognition of technical and skill standards, creating the "BRICS U Code" initiative, which has issued more than 4 million codes for products from BRICS and "BRICS+" enterprises.

In talent development, Fujian has focused on the needs of BRICS countries by developing signature training programs in key areas of the new industrial revolution. More than 90 online and offline training sessions have been conducted, with offline training for over 2,600 participants. The BRICS "Golden Egret" Excellence Scholarship Program has been implemented to help cultivate high-level professionals in industrial, communications, and related fields. The first session of the program was held in Xiamen in August. Platforms such as the BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest have been established to promote talent exchanges, with the contest held for five consecutive years attracting over 6,000 project entries. The "Heart Sapling" Program has been launched to explore new models of medical cooperation among BRICS countries, attracting dozens of visiting scholars from 12 countries to China for training. In collaboration with Moscow State University and Xiamen University, the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center Digital Economy Research Center was established.

In project development, Fujian has established a series of specialized industrial parks under the PartNIR Innovation Center, with the China-BRICS Science and Innovation Incubation Park for the New Era steadily advancing. Eight industrial innovation and empowerment platforms have been set up to support collaborative innovation in industrial and supply chains. Through project matchmaking events, 138 BRICS cooperation projects have been signed, with a total investment of RMB 62 billion. Innovative service platforms such as the BRICS service zone in the International Trade "Single Window" have been created to facilitate economic and trade cooperation. Construction of the BRICS Customs Center of Excellence has been launched. Notably, China's first BRICS "Authorized Economic Operator" route and the first BRICS city cross-border e-commerce air freight route were launched from Xiamen and are operating smoothly.