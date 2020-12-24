Centara Invites Russian Guests to Escape the Cold Winter with Private Island Retreats in the Maldives

The award-winning Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a dream destination for all ages. Amid white sand, crystal clear lagoons and swaying palm trees, guests can stay in a collection of one-bedroom Beach Suites or Luxury Beachfront Pool Villas, all with plenty of space for families and private pools overlooking the ocean.

Guests can dine at six restaurants, bars and lounges, swim in the pool, or take part in exciting activities such as tennis, volleyball, water sports and snorkelling in turquoise sea. Parents can unwind with a massage at SPA Cenvaree or workout at the fitness centre, while their children enjoy hours of fun at the dual-age kids' club. The most wonderful aspect is that every activity is included in the rate, so cash is not required anywhere on the island.

Unlike some popular resort destinations, the Maldives is currently welcoming international tourists. Russian citizens can visit visa-free, making the country ideal for warm winter sun vacations.

All-inclusive rates start from just THB 5,681 (RUB 13,800) per night. So leave the chill of the Russian winter behind and discover paradise with Centara. Learn more at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/en/special-offers or contact your travel agent.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand's leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations and 13 additional countries. Centara's portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches.

