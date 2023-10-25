CoinEx and SlowMist Join Forces to Strengthen Crypto Security

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 5 million users worldwide, today announced a new strategic alliance with SlowMist, a premier and reputable blockchain security provider, further to strengthen the platform's security infrastructure and protections. This collaboration builds on CoinEx's ethos of prioritizing security and user interests while enabling hassle-free crypto trading since its inception in 2017.

Elevating Existing Security Infrastructure

By integrating SlowMist's capabilities and expertise in blockchain threat intelligence with CoinEx's crypto trading platform, this partnership aims to create robust safeguards for user assets. CoinEx and SlowMist will be focusing especially on AML (Anti-money laundering) for now. Also, this partnership enables CoinEx to tap industry-leading capabilities in tracing, asset tracking, and knowledge sharing to enhance security practices. Most importantly, to continue demonstrating CoinEx's unwavering commitment to user interests and user-centric values.

Building Comprehensive Security Services and Innovative Products

Founded in 2018 by industry veterans, SlowMist offers a comprehensive suite of security services including AML (Anti-money laundering) software, audits, monitoring, threat intelligence, and consulting. The company has safeguarded major platforms by identifying risks and providing tailored solutions. SlowMist also developed innovative blockchain security products and has discovered and disclosed many critical vulnerabilities to raise awareness across the ecosystem. SlowMist's specialized expertise will reinforce CoinEx's defenses and enable seamless, secure crypto trading.

Underscoring CoinEx's Commitment to Platform Security

The collaboration represents the latest move in CoinEx's unrelenting efforts to evaluate and upgrade security protocols. With SlowMist's guidance, CoinEx will be implementing AML (Anti-money laundering) software as the paramount focus right now alongside rigorous security audits, real-time threat monitoring, and 24/7 incident response. This empowers the exchange to constantly enhance protections in line with evolving risks. As a result, users can seize opportunities in crypto with complete assurance.

By collaborating with allies like SlowMist, CoinEx is constructing a more secure and reliable ecosystem for a seamless crypto trading experience. Together, the partnership is contributing to the industry's sustainable growth so users across the world can explore the Web3 scene freely. While CoinEx offers 700+ coins and tokens and 1,100+ trading pairs with 100% reserve, this strategic alliance exemplifies CoinEx's commitment to upholding security and usability as its core values. By providing a premier platform protected by industry-leading security protocols, CoinEx strives to realize its vision of making crypto accessible for all.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited