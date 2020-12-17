Drivers Hit the Road with Lassa Snoways 4 in Heavy Winter Conditions

Snoways 4, Lassa's new generation winter tire, is ready to hit the roads for a solid performance and safe driving whatever the conditions. Lassa Snoways 4, with proven success in tests carried out in the criteria of handling, braking and aquaplaning in winter conditions, is also greatly appreciated by the drivers for its increased wear life.

ISTANBUL, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under its Lassa brand, Brisa presents its new pattern design Snoways 4 for drivers who prefer to travel without compromising on durability, safety and high performance in harsh winter road conditions. Lassa Snoways 4 winter tires stand out for both increased wear life and performance in wet, snowy and dry conditions.