Factor Bioscience Successfully Defends mRNA Gene Editing Patent

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge-based biotechnology company focused on developing mRNA and cell-engineering technologies, today announced that the Russian Patent Office has denied a request by Advanced Gene & Cell Technologies (AGCT) Ltd. to invalidate Factor's Patent No. 2691027. This patent, which covers gene-edited hematopoietic cells made using mRNA, is a Russian counterpart of patents held by Factor in the United States, Australia, and Japan, and pending elsewhere.

"In line with Factor's mission to deploy our technologies as broadly as possible, upon learning of AGCT's opposition, we entered into negotiations to license the patent in question," said co-inventor Matt Angel, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Despite the favorable terms proposed by Factor, AGCT rejected our offer of a license and decided to continue with the opposition proceeding," he said.



During the opposition process, which consisted of written briefings and several rounds of oral hearings held in front of a board of patent and technology experts, AGCT presented its case, and Factor mounted a robust, and ultimately successful, defense. The decision of the Russian Patent Office maintains Factor's patent fully in force.

"Nearly ten years ago, we recognized the potential of mRNA to change the way we approach therapeutic development," said co-inventor Christopher Rohde, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We discovered that mRNA when used appropriately, can enable the creation of completely new kinds of therapies," he said.



Many of Factor's innovations focus on the therapeutic application of mRNA, particularly the use of mRNA encoding cell-reprogramming and gene-editing proteins. Factor currently holds more than 90 patents in 14 countries covering foundational technologies in mRNA, gene editing, cell reprogramming, and nucleic-acid delivery.



"The successful defense of this patent comes on the heels of our recent U.S. patent covering methods for producing gene-edited cells using mRNA encoding transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs)," said Dr. Angel. "It is extremely gratifying to witness the growing interest in mRNA-based gene editing. This is a field to which we have devoted ourselves for many years, and, as validated in this case by the decision of the Russian Patent Office, a field in which we made early and meaningful discoveries," he said.

Factor Bioscience was represented in this matter by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP (Boston), and Gorodissky & Partners (Moscow).



About Factor Bioscience

Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience develops technologies for engineering cells to advance the study and treatment of disease. Factor actively licenses its technologies to entities wishing to conduct commercial research, sell tools, reagents, and other products, perform commercial services for third parties, and develop human and veterinary therapeutics. Factor Bioscience is privately held and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.factorbio.com.

The content of this press release is the sole responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Russian Patent Office or the USPTO.

