Festive Magic Awaits: Christmas and New Year's Eve Experiences at Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa

SANYA, China, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa presents a curated series of year-end celebrations for a memorable coastal getaway.

Christmas Highlights (Dec 24–25, 2025)

Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa - Year-end Celebration

Children's Christmas Carnival at the Kids Club with themed crafts and games.

Festive buffet dinner from 18:00, featuring charcoal-grilled tomahawk steak, lobster, abalone, and seafood barbecue.

Live Latin band performances, magic shows, and free-flow beverages.

New Year's Eve (Dec 31, 2025)

Seaside lawn buffet with signature dishes: crispy suckling pig, tomahawk steak, salmon, and lobster.

Unlimited drinks, Latin band, and vibrant live performances.

Lucky draw prizes including iPhone 17 and Moutai 1935.

Countdown party at the Lounge from 21:00, followed by a midnight cold-fireworks display and an intangible cultural heritage "Iron Flower" show outdoor.

Package Offer

New Year's Eve Dinner: RMB 998 per person, or RMB 2,388 for a family set (2 adults + 1 child under 12).

Embrace the holiday spirit with lavish feasts, dynamic entertainment, and sparkling moments by the sea.

Reservation: +86 898 88568888 or +86 13876799976

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849712/image_834688_48431268.jpg