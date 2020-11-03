Fuzhou's Urban Competitiveness Attracts Much Attention on World Cities Day 2020

This observance is an important part of this year's World Cities Day series of events. Mr. Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations; Ms. Sharif, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat); Mr. Arimah, Head of the Global Reporting and Trends Department of UN-Habitat, as well as internationally-acclaimed experts and scholars from Russia and Germany communicated via video connections, and well-known domestic experts and scholars delivered keynote speeches. During the opening ceremony, the Fuzhou Initiative was released to the world as an important outcome.

Before the opening ceremony, two thematic forums were held in Fuzhou to share successful examples of urban quality improvement and community governance. In addition, an exhibition of urban construction achievements was held, along with supporting activities such as a photography contest and an on-site survey.

The 2020 China Observance of World Cities Day was hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People's Republic of China (MOHURD), the Fujian Provincial People's Government and UN-Habitat, with the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government organizing the event. The event city, Fuzhou, has long pursued the notion of people's cities being built by the people, and people's cities being for the people. The city leaders and community members alike are committed to creating a beautiful province and a city of happiness, in order to continuously reinforce people's sense of happiness and opportunity. The urban construction of Fuzhou has been widely recognized by all sectors throughout society.

At the end of 2013, China promoted in the United Nations the establishment of World Cities Day, the first international day with cities as the theme. The fundamental ideas are: to stimulate the interest of the international community in global urbanization; to promote sustainable urban development; to encourage cooperation between countries; and to join forces to construct green, livable, convenient and harmonious cities, thereby realizing the common goal of Better City, Better Life.

