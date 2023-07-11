Global Gen Z Youth Experience a Vibrant Shandong

BEIJING, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gen Zer Dialogue with Shandong, co-hosted by China Daily and the Information Office of Shandong Provincial People's Government, 21st Century English Education Media as co-organizer, concluded successfully on July 7 in Jinan, the capital city of Shandong province. The "Wisdom of Youth Sets Sail" forum aimed to foster mutual understanding and learning among global Gen Zers through cultural experiences and extensive communication.

During the event, nine young people from China and abroad took the stage to share their impressions of Shandong and discussed strategies for effectively sharing Shandong stories with the world. Their impressions and thoughts were based on their week-long journey across different cities in the province ahead of the event.

Their journey began in Weifang, where they were immersed in the captivating world of kite culture and witnessed the advancements of the science and technology used in vegetable farming.

Next, they ventured to Jining, where they had the opportunity to visit the Temple of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion. It was here that they delved into the life and thoughts of Confucius, the esteemed Chinese philosopher who formulated the philosophy of Confucianism.

Their final destination was Jinan. With a rich history steeped in spring culture, the city boasts an impressive collection of "72 Famous Springs," including the Baotu Spring and Pearl Spring. Throughout their journey, the participants gained a deeper understanding and appreciation for the unique cultural heritage and natural wonders of these remarkable cities in Shandong province.

Yulia, a Russian student currently studying Economics at Tsinghua University, expressed her amazement at how well Shandong has preserved the values of Confucianism. She highlighted how children in the province are taught the importance of humility from a young age through Confucius' quote - "two heads are always better than one." Yulia also noted that the warm hospitality of the local people can be traced back to another quote by Confucius - "it's a pleasure to have friends coming from afar."

Sherif, an Egyptian entrepreneur and MBA graduate, shared his observations on the remarkable technological advancements he witnessed in Shandong, particularly in transportation and agriculture. He commended the province for its highly developed infrastructure, including one of the most advanced high-speed rail networks. Moreover, he highlighted Shandong's adoption of precision farming techniques, such as smart irrigation, crop monitoring, smart greenhouses, and agricultural data analytics, which contribute to enhanced efficiency and sustainability in agriculture.

"I believe that Egypt should learn from China and have better cooperation in promoting and building smart agriculture. This would be a win-win situation for both Egypt and China," he said.

Global Gen Zer Dialogue with Shandong also served as a parallel forum to the 2023 Global Youth Conference, held from July 6 to 9.

