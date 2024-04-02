MOSCOW, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smart electronic technology brand HAVIT has officially joined the renowned electronics retailed platform M.Video. Now, users can easily buy genuine HAVIT products on M.Video's official website and retail shops, and get comprehensive after-sales service. Shop now: https://www.mvideo.ru/product-list-page?q=havit

HAVIT Enter M.Video, Offering Users Discount on Smart Electronic Products

Established in 1998, HAVIT has been exploring innovative technologies and satisfying global users with smart aesthetics and practical products. With years of insisting on independent research and original design, HAVIT has keen insights into the changes in the electronics market and continuously launches products that meet consumer needs.

HAVIT's design philosophy emphasizes intelligence, aesthetics and practicality, which has enabled it to win 61 international design awards, including the Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, etc. Meanwhile, environmentally friendly and skin-friendly materials are utilized in HAVIT's products to follow its user-friendly principles. Now, its products are sold in more than 140 countries and regions, earning the love and recognition of over 100 million users.

HAVIT's H2002d 3.5mm gaming headphones, renowned for their immersive gaming sound effects and outstanding performance, have consistently ranked in the top 3 of e-commerce sales, becoming the preferred choice for numerous gaming enthusiasts. Except for hot-selling gaming peripherals, HAVIT also introduced a series of high-quality computer peripherals for office and other scenarios, dedicated to providing users with a convenient and comfortable user experience.

Are you looking for professional PC peripherals? HAVIT has stocked various popular products such as mouses, keyboards, and cooling pads on M.Video with discount. Its MS65WB wireless mouse adopts an advanced tri-mode connection that can connect three devices simultaneously and achieve rapid switching of multitasking. Besides, the KB235WB dual-mode wireless keyboard has an ultra-thin and portable design, and is compatible with four devices simultaneously. Adopted micro switch and X architecture key designs respectively, the two products allow users to enjoy a quiet and comfortable working environment, making it popular among users.

For those who want to be the first to experience more of HAVIT's latest products, visit M.video or the MosHome 2024 exhibition on May 13-16! HAVIT's booth number is A4133. Everyone is welcome to experience and consult on site.

