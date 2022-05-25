Huion Unveils Inspiroy Giano G930L: Dramatically Powerful Bluetooth Pen Tablet

Built for professionals

Huion values user demand when developing new products. Inspiroy Giano is specially designed for professional creators. Featuring a 13.6 x 8.5inch working area, Inspiroy Giano works better with popular big-screen monitors and offers a flexible and efficient drawing experience.

Moreover, the mini LCD screen on the upper left of Inspiroy Giano indicates the status of the pen tablet and digital pen, such as the power and connectivity, allowing creators to check the information at a glance. Additionally, six programmable keys ensure quick access to the commonly-used functions to improve productivity.

Upgraded PenTech, optimized performance

Huion has always been working hard on technological innovations to empower artists to implement their creative ideas.

Applying PenTech 3.0, the battery-free digital pen PW517 not only ensures precise cursor positioning and smooth lines input through advanced algorithms but also enhances the drawing experience through realizing short retraction distance.

Furthermore, Inspiroy Giano achieves >300PPS report rate, 8192-level pressure sensitivity, and ±60° tilt support, accurately capturing every subtle change in strokes. In addition, the digital pen PW517 is equipped with standard pen nibs and felt pen nibs, the latter of which will bring a more natural drawing experience as they can cause more friction between the paper-like surface of the grit-textured panel and the pen tip.

Redefine compatibility

Huion hopes to help artists explore more ideas conveniently. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Android operating system, Inspiroy Giano supports easy connection to computers and Android devices via Bluetooth. Besides, the long-lasting battery life guarantees uninterrupted all-day creation.

Today, tens of millions of people use Huion products to express their creative ideas around the world. To improve the drawing experience, Huion will continue to develop more innovative and practical products.

