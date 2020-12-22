Infortrend Wins Storage Awards Again This Year

TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, is honored to announce that two years in a row, overcoming Tier 1 storage vendors, it receives two prestigious awards from Storage Magazine in UK: "Editor's Choice - Company" and "Cloud Product of the Year" for EonStor GS Gen2.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, this year's Storage Awards ceremony was held virtually, attracting storage industry vendors, resellers, and distributors. The awards are voted for by 20,000+ Storage Magazine readers and websites visitors. "The 'Editor's Choice - Company' award this year goes to the company that we have covered a lot over the last twelve months in the magazine in terms of not just product announcements, but the growth of the company itself - Infortrend… And just as a proof of what I have just been saying, literally singing the praises of this company's products, the winner of 'Cloud Product of the Year' award is Infortrend's EonStor GS Gen2," said David Taylor, the editor of Storage Magazine.

The winning product, EonStor GS Gen2, is a high availability hybrid cloud solution exclusively designed for enterprises. It integrates SAN and NAS services as well as Cloud Gateway to connect on-premises storage to various cloud storages. Enterprises can synchronize their file and block-level data between the GS and cloud with desired frequency, so that remote colleagues can get access via common protocols and effortlessly collaborate on the same files and applications.

"We are excited to announce that this year we won two awards from Storage Magazine again! It is a big honor to receive such a prestigious recognition of our efforts, and both awards ('Editor's Choice - Company' and 'Cloud Product of the Year') confirm that we are moving in the right direction developing EonStor GS as a comprehensive hybrid cloud solution for enterprises," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

