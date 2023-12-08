MOSCOW and WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, trying to find the best Christmas gifts proves to be a challenge. Choosing suitable gifts for friends, lovers and families is very important. The portable charger is one of the most popular gifts on Christmas, which is in line with 21% of people's choices for consumer electronics.

Keep the Christmas Holiday Cheer Going: Gift a ROMOSS Portable Charger

ROMOSS has the 3 perfect gift solutions to help you out the frustrating empty battery situations, especially when you're waiting for an important end-of-day work email, need driving directions to your weekend getaway, or want to take a selfie at the newest sighting.

ROMOSS 40000mAh 22.5W 5-Port Power Bank: PEA40

On a hectic day, you may find yourself with a dwindling battery. While modern smartphones have great battery life, they need a power boost now and then.

This ROMOSS power bank has enough power for phones and laptops and can charge them just as fast as the original charger. When fully charged, it can power a new iPhone nine times and an Android phone seven times. With 3 input and 3 output ports including the powerful 20W USB-C output, you can charge multiple devices.

ROMOSS 60000mAh 22.5W 6-Port Power Bank: PEA60

Avid travelers often carry multiple devices whenever they travel, smartphones, a tablet, a camera, and even a laptop. But they don't always have access to wall outlets to charge dying devices.

ROMOSS PEA60 is a must-have item from your Christmas Gift List and features advanced PD charging technology to fast-charge your devices. It has six ports that make charging multiple devices easy: a USB-Micro, two USB-C ports and three USB-A ports. With 9V2A adapter makes it 2 times faster than your old 5W power bank.

ROMOSS 500W RS500 Portable Power Station

If you're going off the grid or prepping for an emergency, the ROMOSS RS500 can keep your electronic gear running for hours or even days at a time.

The ROMOSS RS500 portable power station is 51% smaller and 32% lightweight compared with similar products in the market and is light enough for the average adult to lift and carry safely. Polycarbonate and ABS aluminum alloy shell make it more rugged, durable and drop-proof. Its easy-to read screen, which shows input and output wattage and how much power remains in reserve, and energy-efficient ECO mode, which can conserve energy even when the portable power station is on, make the ROMOSS RS500 more user-friendly.

On this special occasion, select the right gift to keep the Christmas holiday cheer going. ROMOSS, as the Charging Master, has prepared all kinds of portable chargers to make this Christmas more cheerful. Plus big discounts on online shop, you will never regret. Click the online shop link to access:

PEA40: https://bit.ly/46IrWho

PEA60: https://bit.ly/46M8TCy

RS500: https://bit.ly/3GA6y2V

About ROMOSS

ROMOSS Technology Co., Ltd. is a company that specializes in energy techs and consumer electronics, such as power banks, outdoor power systems, data cables, power adapters, car chargers, and power strips. ROMOSS was established in Shenzhen to deliver outstanding charging experiences globally while ensuring the highest quality standards in the industry. ROMOSS has developed a range of products, including the power bank, power station, charger, and charging cable, which contains the ULTRA, the MAGNETIC, the LINE, the SENSE, the X explore, the S speed, the NEO, and the CYCLES, to cater to the diverse needs of its users over the past decade.

Follow ROMOSS：

ROMOSS Official Website: https://www.romoss.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/romossglobalpage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/romoss_global/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@romossofficial

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RomossGlobal/videos

ROMOSS PR

Leo Wu Global Marketing Director [email protected]

Vion Zhang Global Branding Director zhengwh@7000mall.com

Amy Wang Senior Marketing Manager [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294224/image.jpg