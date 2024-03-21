Lacuna Partners with Pixalate to Improve Traffic Quality and Combat Ad Fraud in APAC and Globally

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacuna announced today their renewed partnership with Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Lacuna utilizes Pixalate's invalid traffic (IVT) detection and prevention solutions, including high-risk device blocking, combined with Lacuna's self-developed invalid traffic (IVT) prevention mechanism, to filter high-risk fraudulent traffic in real-time. At the same time, Lacuna also conducts a secondary review of the authenticity of the traffic through the post-bid service provided by Pixalate Analytics.

"We are excited to partner with Pixalate to provide our global partners with high-quality, fraud-free advertising traffic," said Charles Han, founder and CEO of Lacuna. "Through continuous joint efforts and innovation from both parties, we will build a healthier, trustworthy, and transparent programmatic advertising ecosystem, bringing greater value to users, advertisers, and advertising platforms."

Pixalate holds Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for the detection and filtration of IVT across CTV, mobile app, mobile web, and desktop. By combining Pixalate's traffic anti-fraud service with Lacuna's self-developed IVT prevention mechanism, over 90% of fraudulent traffic can be filtered in real-time. The resulting partnership provides genuine and reliable ad inventory and traffic for partners and enables ad creatives to be displayed in front of real users.

"Pixalate's mobile fraud prevention technology and scale in the APAC region, combined with Lacuna's proactive approach to ad fraud prevention, helps create a trustworthy and safe ad ecosystem for consumers and advertisers," said Alvin Ling, VP, Head of Operations, APAC.

Looking forward, Lacuna and Pixalate are excited to further explore and innovate in the realms of ad fraud prevention and traffic quality improvement.

About Lacuna:

Lacuna, founded in 2022, is a leading global programmatic ads platform, utilizing advanced AI technologies and machine learning solutions tailored to deliver digital growth, precision targeting, and ROI performance for a wide range of businesses.

At Lacuna, we believe we can shape a broader and more innovative future for digital advertising through a high degree of integration between humans and algorithm.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

