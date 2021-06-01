Mercantile & Maritime appoints new Chief Financial Officer

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mercantile & Maritime Group has announced the appointment of Sergey Geller, who joined the team as Head of Russia and CEE in Autumn 2020, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Sergey has more than 15 years of corporate and investment banking experience working across North and Central America, Europe, Central Asia, and Australasia. Sergey started his career at ABN AMRO based in Amsterdam, before moving to Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London and New York. He then undertook a position of the deputy CFO at DTEK, the largest private Ukrainian energy company with pan-European operations, where he was responsible for corporate finance, group and operating-level corporate strategy, capital raising and international partnerships.

Vincent Lecadre remains with the Group as a board member and head of banking relationships.

Commenting on the appointment, Group CEO, Murtaza Lakhani says: "We congratulate Sergey on his well-deserved promotion. His deep knowledge and experience will be a valuable asset to our operations."

Led by CEO Murtaza Lakhani, Singapore-based Mercantile & Maritime is an independent commodities trading business. For over a decade, the Mercantile & Maritime Group has specialized and excelled in the physical trading of oil and gas, shipping and logistics for crude oil and high-end consultancy services.

