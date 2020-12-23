Nativex Joins the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, Provides Campaign and Creative Management Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativex , a leading mobile-first advertising platform dedicated to driving ROI, announced a strategic partnership with TikTok, the world's leading destination for short-form mobile video with a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy. XMP by Nativex is joining TikTok's Marketing Partners program, bolstering the social platform's campaign and creative management offered to global advertisers. This partnership demonstrates Nativex's status as a leader in the mobile marketing space.

Nativex's XMP platform offers a streamlined approach to achieving results on TikTok. Through the XMP platform, users can create, distribute, and manage all workflows associated with their campaigns. Users have total transparency into the creative content of a given campaign, and can fully automate creative and campaign management across TikTok and other major advertising platforms. Additionally, features such as batch and template-based ad creation allows advertisers to quickly and easily scale campaigns. This news showcases Nativex's commitment to pioneering solutions that move clients' businesses forward.

"Marketers and advertisers realize the new audience engagement opportunities surrounding TikTok, and are fighting for a way in," said Jin Ye, head of XMP, Nativex. "This partnership ensures marketers and advertisers can better execute campaign initiatives through TikTok and achieve greater results. We're pleased to deliver the tools that meet our community's growing needs, and ultimately benefit their bottom line."

XMP by Nativex is available now. For more information, visit nativex.com/xmp or visit the TikTok Marketing Partner Portal ads.tiktok.com/marketing-partners

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com .

