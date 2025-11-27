Pixso Launches 2.0, Delivering Faster Performance and Smarter AI-Driven Design Workflows

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixso , a cloud-based UI/UX design platform, has released Pixso 2.0 — a major upgrade that boosts performance, enhances AI features, and improves cross-platform compatibility. The update delivers faster workflows, smoother collaboration, and more efficient design-to-code experiences.

What is Pixso?

Pixso 2.0 delivers breakthrough performance, AI-powered design tools, and smarter collaboration features.

Pixso is a cloud-based platform for UI/UX design, prototyping, and building design systems. Pixso offers a free plan for freelancers and small teams, a lifetime license option, and full Russian localization.

Pixso 2.0: A "Reboot-Level" Update

Pixso 2.0 introduces a significantly upgraded architecture focused on performance:

File loading time reduced by 50%

Memory usage lowered by 40%

Smoother work with large design files

Key Features of Pixso 2.0:

Design Tokens: Centralized style management (colors, fonts, sizing) that keeps interfaces consistent and streamlines designer-developer collaboration.

Pixso AI : Generates design layouts and code from a text prompt, e.g., "create a modern website design", speeding up prototyping and simplifying handoff.

Pixso MCP: An open protocol that connects Pixso with tools like Cursor and VS Code, enabling direct design-to-IDE workflows and automatic code generation.

Design-to-Code (D2C): Produces ready-to-use HTML, Flutter, and other framework code while preserving layout logic and styling.

Advanced Text Features: Support for variable fonts, text on path, and full bidirectional text for Arabic and Hebrew, plus added support for Japanese, Korean, Urdu, Thai, and Tibetan.

Compatibility and Flexibility: Pixso offers deep Sketch compatibility, accurately reproducing all 17 blend modes, boolean operations, and visual effects. It fully supports Sketch export and seamless import from Figma, Sketch, Axure, and XD.

Improved Platform Compatibility: Support for all 17 Sketch blend modes for accurate import and better cross-tool consistency.

Visual Comments: Add images and graphics directly to comments for clearer, more actionable feedback.

Video & GIF Playback: Embed multimedia in prototypes to enhance testing and interactive presentations.

Updated Asset Library: Faster component management, better search, and improved syncing for team workflows.

Custom Color Palettes: Create and share palettes to keep brand colors consistent across projects.

Flexible Pricing Plans: A free plan offering unlimited personal files, three team project pages, and 30-day version history. Paid plans unlock advanced features, expanded storage, and AI credits for generating designs.

About Pixso

Pixso is a UI/UX design platform for design, prototyping, code generation, and developer handoff. Built for teams of any size, it offers intuitive, powerful tools for efficient collaborative work. For more information, please visit https://pixso.net

