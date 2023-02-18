Rhein Laser Launches UroFiber™ 1940nm 150W SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System

WUHAN, China, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhein Laser Technologies Ltd., a leading manufacturer of innovative medical lasers for urologic, aesthetic and physiotherapy markets based in Wuhan and Dusseldorf, announces the launch of UroFiber™ 150Q which is the world's first 150W SuperPulsed thulium fiber laser (TFL) system, an innovative fiber laser technology for perfectly treating both stone lithotripsy and BPH enucleation.

UroFiber

Recent research has revealed that 1940nm TFL shares a similarity of lithotripsy mechanism with holmium laser, whereas TFL has a higher ablation rate, thinner fragments and smaller retropulsion compared to Holmium laser. Multiple extracorporeal comparative studies have proved that lithotripsy treatment with TFL is 1.5-4 times faster. Thulium laser may bring ground-breaking revolution in the field of laser lithotripsy. Evidence shows that the thulium fiber laser enucleation of the prostate (ThuFLEP) is a highly efficacious, minimally invasive modality for the management of BPH in large volume glands (>80 cc). Accordingly, TFL enucleation of BPH is expected by many experts to replace the traditional transurethral enucleation of the prostate.

UroFiber 150Q uses all-fiber technology with customized high-brightness narrow spectrum fiber-coupling 792nm diode laser pumping thulium fiber to achieve high power 1940nm CW&QCW laser. In SuperPulsed mode (QCW), its peak power can reach 600W with average output power up to 150W. With the minimum single pulse energy of 0.025J, the maximum laser repetition rate can reach 5000Hz. With single pulse laser energy of 6J, the maximum frequency is 25Hz. In continues mode (CW), it can achieve the highest power up to 150W. UroFiber also can fully meet the industry standard of 24 Hours/7 Days operation with noise level lower than 60dB.

The launch of UroFiber™ 150Q may serve as a milestone in terms of providing the best one-stop solutions for both stone lithotripsy and BPH enucleation. "We're very thrilled to launch this system, as we believe it will definitely make a new breakthrough in laser technology that will inspire urologists to achieve better outcomes with all-in-one system," said Dr. Lin Yang, CEO of Rhein Laser. "Now we're expecting to see more cases that will show a growing number of patients singing high praise of the great efficacy of UroFiber™ 150Q after use. We spare no efforts to make people healthier, safer and more meaningful."

