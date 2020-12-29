Sino-Russian Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition 2020 (South-West region) Finals Successfully Concluded

LIUZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 22, the Sino-Russian Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition 2020 (South-West region) Grand Final was successfully held, and the project "Improvement of economic indicators of combustion by means of electromagnetic fields" from D. Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia finally won the first prize of the competition.

Under the deployment of "2020 and 2021 Sino-Russian Year of Science and Technology Innovation", Sino-Russian Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition 2020 (South-West region) is organized by the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and co-organized by Liuzhou Northern Ecological New Area Management Committee, Liuzhou New Silk Road Technology Transfer Institute Co. Ltd and Sanya New Engineering Technology Co. The initial purpose of establishing the competition is to build a cooperation brand linking China-Russia technology exchange and personnel interaction, to explore a testable, replicable and sustainable China-Russia science and technology innovation service ecosystem.

Since the competition was launched in October, 91 outstanding projects from China and Russia have been registered. The industrial direction of the projects involves new materials, new energy, intelligent manufacturing, intelligent construction and other frontier technology fields in China and Russia, and more than half of the projects have been authorized by Chinese/Russian national patents, have formed products and prototypes, and have the prospect of market application and industrialization. After the fierce competition in the preliminary and second rounds, 12 projects entered the final round. Under the evaluation of the jury consisting of academicians of the Russian Academy of Engineering, teams of professors from Russian and Chinese universities and representatives of investment enterprises, one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes and six excellent project prizes were finally awarded.

Other competitions of the Sino-Russian Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition will be held one after another to further close the scientific and humanistic exchanges between Russia and China, thus injecting a stronger impetus to the cooperation and development of the two countries' economies and laying a more solid foundation for the friendly relations between China and Russia.

SOURCE Liuzhou New Silk Road Technology Transfer Institute Co. Ltd