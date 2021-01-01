Thais pass on positivity to the world at centralwOrld, as known as 'Times Square of Asia', to celebrate the New-Normal Countdown 2021

Going LIVE broadcast only to keep safe distance yet cherish the moments together

BANGKOK, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to COVID-19, 2021 will mark the new page in the world's history where countdown landmarks will be simultaneously transforming their events format including CentralWorld, Thailand's most famous celebration landmark in the midst of Bangkok which has been named 'Times Square of Asia'. Central Pattana plc., Thailand's largest real estate and shopping center developer and CentralWorld's operator, immediately takes full responsibility to society and the world, in coping with COVID-19, announcing that the countdown will be LIVE broadcast only, for the sake of the nation to get through this situation stronger together.