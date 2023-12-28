DALIAN, China, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23, the 2nd Dalian Jinshitan Snow Carnival kicked off at the Jinshitan Gold Coast Plaza. From disco dancing on snow and flames on the sea, to thumping electronic music party and bonfires under the starlit sky, a series of activities turned the Jinshitan Snow World into an ocean of merriment that attracts an increasing number of visitors from both China and abroad.

The 2nd Dalian Jinshitan Snow Carnival opens with a great fanfare.

On the day of the opening ceremony, the fun and fancy seaside snow carnival started with a fantastic ice and snow parade, and the cheerful and dreamy doll performance Debut of Snowmen further elevated the ambience and excited the on-site participants. In the evening, the venue was lit up by a lot of colorful lights, and live bands electrified the atmosphere with passionate performances that transformed the Snow World into a disco world. Thereafter, bonfires under the starlit sky, thumping electronic music party and spectacular fireworks show brought a magnificent visual and audio feast to visitors.

Jinshitan, located in the coastal city of Dalian in North China, is a national-level tourist resort well-known for its picturesque views, especially the charming beaches. To create a "round-the-clock, four-season, all-age" immersive tourism product, and to turn up the "heat" and "popularity" of Jinpu New Area during winter, Jinshitan hosted its first Snow Carnival last winter and received 100,000 visitors, according to Dalian Jinshitan National Tourist Resort Tourism Bureau.

Compared with the previous one, the 2nd Dalian Jinshitan Snow Carnival has received a thorough upgrade. Not only has the snowfield been expanded to 100,000 square meters, but there has also been a complete overhaul of infrastructure, with the addition of new projects such as ice and snow hovercraft, snow country roller coasters, and pet paradise, as well as must-visit spots well-received by youngsters and online celebrities, providing general tourists and ice and snow enthusiasts with brand new experiences of enjoying ice and snow. This year's Snow Carnival will continue until the end of February next year.

