The GAC Club Russia | Bringing Together Owners of the GS8

The GAC Club Founder

Mr. Oleg Bondarenko fell in love with the GS8 when looking for a new family car that wouldn't require much maintenance, and that had a lot of space. They had considered the Toyota Highlander or Volkswagen Teramont, but their budget would only allow them to buy second hand versions of these models with high mileage.

"We very accidentally caught sight of the handsome GS8." Mr. Bondarenko says with a grin. "I started looking at reviews online, but there wasn't much information. We went to the showroom and just fell in love with this car. Without even taking a test drive, we ordered the 'black king'."

Mr. Bondarenko is a member of the club for whichever car he purchases, but surprisingly found that there was no GS8 club. He started a page to post pictures, and today, the Club exists as four Instagram pages and a Telegram group.

Members share moments from their time driving, and the group is home to active discussions of the car's operation, advice on care and maintenance, cost of repairs, and dealer networks. Very often, potential buyers ask the club members questions about their possible new purchase, resulting in more and more buyers being brought into the fold.

The GS8: Made for Russia

Mr. Bondarenko is one of many satisfied owners of the new generation of GAC MOTOR vehicles: powerful, beautiful, fuel efficient, and economical.

The GS8 in particular is well suited to Russia's harsh winters and challenging icy roads.

The all new GAC Club in Russia embodies the spirit of GO AND CHANGE – creating something great, by experimenting with something new. In the future, the GAC Club Russia will aim to make more and more people aware of GAC cars, and possibly to host in-person events for members to meet in real life.

Happy inauguration to the GAC Club Russia

