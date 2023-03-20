Top-Range Anycubic 3D Printers and Accessories Participate in AliExpress 328 Anniversary Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a globally renowned 3D printing brand, has announced that many of its top-range printers are available in the AliExpress 328 Anniversary Sale, from March 20 to 26, 2023.

Among them, one of Anycubic's most popular printers, the Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printer Kobra Neo and resin printer Photon Mono 4K will be on discount for 27% and 44%, respectively. Kobra, Kobra Max, Photon Mono X2, Photon M3 Plus, and Photon M3 Max are also available for discounted prices during the sale.

Anycubic AliExpress Anniversary Sale

Auto-leveling and Sturdy FDM Printers for All Needs

Anycubic Kobra Neo debuted in late 2022 and quickly became a firm FDM pick for beginners. The 90% pre-assembled parts and bits make for the most effortless installations. A build volume of 220 x 220 x 250mm means it's not too daunting for a novice. Other deluxe features, such as Anycubic LeviQ automatic leveling system and commonly welcomed direct drive, are included, with the printer on discount for 27% in the sale.

For bold makers who go for big, Kobra Max can definitely be that guy. The 450 x 400 x 400mm print size can unleash people's creations in just seconds. While the Anycubic LeviQ automatic leveling system is included, other features like the double thread Z-axis and runout detection sensor make this monster run fast, smooth, and hassle-free.

LCD Resin Printers - Exquisite and Delicate Details for Perfectionists

If people're keen on exquisite details of the models, a resin printer is just what they need. No matter if they're a beginner or an experienced maker, the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K is an ideal pick. A print dimension of 165 x 132 x 80mm makes it perfect for printing miniatures sized equivalent to a mini rugby ball. With powerful LighTurbo Light Matrix, its 4K screen ensures sharp, crispy details that outshine other printers.

Photon M3 Max should be the one if customers're looking for something gigantic. The enormous 298 x 164 x 300mm building size allows them to harvest one piece of chunk or a bulk of small prints. Photon M3 Max also features a 7K screen that promises delicate printing details. A laser-engraved platform guarantees better adhesion and success rate. Also, Anycubic's upgraded Photon Workshop makes the usage of Anycubic resin printers even more convenient in no time.

Resin Products on Discount

If users're a resin maker, a wash & cure station is a must; it provides an all-in-one solution for the prints' finishing. Check Anycubic's Wash & Cure Machine 2.0 at a 33% discount and Wash & Cure Machine Plus at a 27% discount.

Also, Anycubic's UV resins are on sale for a 37% discount.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a professional brand in the 3D printing industry specializing in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing, and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality. For more information about Anycubic, please visit the Anycubic's AliExpress official store.

