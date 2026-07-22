TY Cosmetic Brings Flagship Beauty Lineup to InterCHARM Moscow 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TY Cosmetic, the global beauty manufacturing brand of Guangdong Tengyu Group, has announced a Russia-focused skincare and haircare collection at InterCHARM Moscow 2026. The launch marks TY Cosmetic's expansion into the Russian market and introduces localized beauty solutions developed around regional climate conditions and consumer demand.

Flagship Products for Russian Winters

The collection focuses on common cold-weather concerns, including dry skin, weakened skin barriers, chapped lips, rough hands and feet, and static-prone hair.

Featured skincare and body care products include the 8D Hyaluronic Acid Lip Sleeping Mask, Winter Barrier Hand Cream with Ceramides and Panthenol, Ceramide Winter Barrier Body Milk, and Urea Repair Hand and Foot Creams. Together, they form a localized winter care lineup for hydration, barrier support, and daily use.

The haircare range includes the Anti-Static & Heat Protection Leave-in Spray, developed for dry air, heated indoor environments, hat-related static, and heat styling. Other highlights include the Collagen Peptide Firming Serum Stick for portable hydration and makeup refresh, plus the Bond Repair 8-Second Lamellar Water Treatment for fast smoothing, shine, and easier combing.

One of China's Leading Cosmetics Manufacturers

Founded in 2009, TY Cosmetic has grown into one of China's leading cosmetics manufacturers. The company operates more than 170,000 square meters of production facilities, nearly 90 production lines, and a library of over 30,000 mature formulations.

Its science-led R&D network includes more than 100 experts across skincare, haircare, body care, color cosmetics, men's grooming, and mother-and-baby care. TY Cosmetic has served more than 5,000 beauty brands worldwide and holds over 59 national invention patents.

Its manufacturing and quality systems are supported by GMPC, ISO, SGS, Halal, and amfori credentials. The company also works with international ingredient suppliers and laboratories to support product performance and global market readiness.

Meet TY Cosmetic at InterCHARM Moscow 2026

From October 14 to 17, 2026, visitors can explore TY Cosmetic's flagship products through live demonstrations and meet its international team to discuss product selection, sampling, customization, and manufacturing cooperation for the Russian market.

About TY Cosmetic

TY Cosmetic provides OEM, ODM, and OBM services covering formulation development, packaging, regulatory documentation, compliant manufacturing, and brand incubation. For Russian beauty brands and distributors, the company also provides EAC certification support, compliant white-customs trade assistance, and cross-border payment coordination through established VTB Bank accounts.

Media Contact

Sunny Zheng

Head of Foreign Trade

Phone: +86 1597546 5059

Website: https://www.tyoemcosmetic.com/ru/