UAE-Based Investor Expands Healthcare Bridge Between Dubai and Moldova with GBP 10 million Commitment to Dialysis Excellence

DUBAI, UAE and CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavit Handa, a UK citizen and Dubai-based global healthcare investor, has announced the acquisition of 100% of BB Hamodialyse, Moldova's largest and most trusted dialysis services provider. The investment, made through Africa Capital, the Dubai-headquartered investment group he chairs, marks a significant expansion of the UAE's role in advancing global healthcare access.

"As a British investor based in Dubai, I see Moldova as a unique success story, a place that has built one of the most cost-effective dialysis ecosystems in Europe," said Kavit Handa, Chairman of Africa Capital. "Our mission is to take the lessons learnt here and apply them in other markets where affordability and access are crucial. Moldova will serve as the training and innovation hub that drives this transformation. We view this as an opportunity to do good whilst creating a $ 100 million business over the next 5 years."

Over the past decade, BB Hamodialyse has become Moldova's dominant dialysis provider, with over 75% market share and a reputation for affordability and quality of care. Through this acquisition, Handa plans to transform Moldova into a regional centre of excellence for cost-effective dialysis care, while exporting its proven cost effective model to markets across Africa and the Middle East, regions where dialysis access remains limited and demand continues to rise.

The initiative is particularly relevant to the UAE and GCC, where diabetes driven kidney disease is a growing concern. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the Middle East hosts over 73 million adults living with diabetes, while the UAE has one of the world's highest prevalence rates at 16.4%. By leveraging Moldova's dialysis expertise, Africa Capital aims to strengthen treatment capacity and clinical know-how across the GCC and Africa.

The acquisition also aligns with the UAE's National Strategy for Healthcare Innovation and Dubai's ambitions to become a global hub for medical education, research and technology transfer.

The move further strengthens UAE–Moldova relations, following the 2025 mutual visa-exemption agreement and a sharp rise in bilateral trade since Expo 2020 Dubai, with Moldova's exports to the UAE increasing more than 20-fold in 2021.

