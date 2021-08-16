UnionPay International Announces Big Acquiring Network Expansion in Belarus

MINSK, Belarus, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI"), a leading global payment services provider, announced completion of its integration with the ATM and POS network in Belarus with JSC Belagroprombank, one of the largest banks in Belarus, where UPI has significantly increased its acquiring network coverage in the country.

UPI has committed to growing its service capacity by developing its payment network in Belarus. Currently, UnionPay cards are accepted by more than 65% of ATMs and trade and service enterprise terminals, and its QuickPass contactless payment is accepted by most of the POS terminals.

The development of UnionPay in Belarus is actively supported by UPI's local partners, and with a strong partnership over the most of important banks, such as Belgazprombank, which has been issuing UnionPay contactless cards in the Belarus market since 2019. UPI expects that more financial institutions and merchants are willing to join the UnionPay's family, and may allow potential UPI's cardholders to accept safe, fast, and convenient service.

Meanwhile, UPI is also launching a cashback campaign with Belgazprombank, aiming to rapidly increase new card adding. Under the terms of which, when paying with a UnionPay card issued by Belgazprombank before the end of September 2021, new cardholders can get 5% cashback from any amount of a non-cash transaction, with a maximum of BYN 150 per month. UPI's existing cardholders who issued a card before 12/07/2021 can also get 2% cashback with a BYN 100 monthly limit. The campaign is welcomed by local UPI cardholders. Customers of Belgazprombank have the opportunity to issue contactless UnionPay cards in Belarusian rubles and foreign currency (US dollars, euros and Russian rubles), and enjoy special privileges and promotions under the loyalty program. For online registration and cashback campaign information, please visit: https://belgazprombank.by/lp/unionpay_aktsiya_cashback/.

JSC Belagroprombank is one of the largest banks in Belarus and list of top 3 banks. With over 29 years of operation, the bank now has more than 36 thousand corporate clients, 1.7 million retail clients, as well as over 300 customer service points available across the whole country.

UnionPay is an international payment system founded in 2002. UnionPay International is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. Now UnionPay payment acceptance network has expanded to 180 countries and regions, and 70 countries and regions have issued UnionPay cards. For more information, please visit: http://www.unionpayintl.com/ru/.

