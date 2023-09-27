Upgrades to Innodisk DRAM PRO Series to Excel in Aerospace and In-Vehicle Environments

TAIPEI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AIoT solution provider, responds to the growing demand for high-performance computing across diverse industrial applications and escalating heat management needs. Challenges such as extreme temperatures, frequent vibrations, and liquid corrosion are critical in industrial scenarios. Innodisk introduces DRAM PRO Series to add value to aerospace and in-vehicle applications in challenging environments.

Extreme Temperature Resilience

Innodisk responds to the growing demand for high-performance computing by introducing its DRAM PRO Series to add value to aerospace and in-vehicle applications in challenging environments.

The growth of AIoT, edge computing, and outdoor edge servers challenges thermal management for high-performance computing systems. Innodisk's Ultra Temperature DRAM Module emerges as a robust solution for harsh environments.

With a wide operating temperature range from -40 to 125℃ for DDR4 and -40 to 105℃ for DDR5, the Ultra Temperature module provides long-term stability, making it an ideal choice for industries such as aerospace and mission critical applications where stable performance is important. Additionally, for systems that solely demand efficient heat dissipation, like fanless embedded systems, Innodisk DDR5 Long DIMM heat spreader can effectively cool down the module and dissipate the heat generated during operation.

Durable against Vibration by Design

In challenging environments, it is not only extreme temperatures that pose a concern, but vibration can also severely impact system stability. Vibration industrial settings often result in loosened contact surfaces on memory, leading to signal instability and interruptions. Innodisk offers Rugged DIMM and XR-DIMM solutions specially designed for extreme vibration and shock applications. These modules have customized sockets and two mounting holes, ensuring secure and stable attachment to the motherboard. Furthermore, the risk of DRAM modules falling off from the DIMM slot is another common challenge in vibration. Innodisk's Rugged Clips also provide a simple and effective solution. These clips are easy to install and safeguard against vibration. They are cost-effective and have undergone rigorous third-party vibration testing, guaranteeing reliability and reducing maintenance expenses.

Innodisk PRO Series: Comprehensive Solutions for Tailored Needs

DRAM PRO Series is part of Innodisk's comprehensive product line, offering customized solutions for various applications, providing reliability and high performance. Moreover, Innodisk enhances DRAM DDR4 and DDR5 modules with standard value-added services and anti-sulfuration technology to ensure operation without interruption. From PRO Series to add-on selections, they strictly adhere to industrial standards and quality and deliver dependable solutions in demanding environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222871/Press_Photo_Innodisk_DRAM_PRO_Series.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454282/Innodisk_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation