Vantage Markets celebrates Copy Trading success with viral video campaign, featuring duets by top influencers from India and Vietnam

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 15 years of empowering traders, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is thrilled to announce the resounding success of its latest copy trading video campaign, Join the Move, Mirror the Trade . The campaign, creatively blending dance and copy trading, has taken social media by storm with top influencers from India and Vietnam enthusiastically dueting with the video and amplifying its reach across the region.

Join the Move, Mirror the Trade. Copy Trade 101!

With each influencer's unique dance style syncing seamlessly with the video's playful choreography, Join the Move, Mirror the Trade has achieved a widespread impact, inspiring a new wave of traders to explore the possibilities of copy trading. Featuring influencers such as Nguyen Pham from Vietnam and R Raj Sharma from India, the video campaign has created a vibrant, accessible way for new traders to learn about copy trading. This surge of influencer participation has helped Vantage spark a meaningful dialogue about financial empowerment, connecting with the next generation of traders in a fresh, dynamic way.

Join the Move, Mirror the Trade: Making Trading Accessible for All

At the heart of Vantage's campaign is its Copy Trading feature, which allows users to mirror the strategies of experienced traders through an intuitive, user-friendly interface. This approach empowers new traders to build confidence and learn from seasoned experts in a simplified format – much like following dance moves in a duet. Through expanded multi-currency support, multi-account compatibility, and a low minimum deposit of $50, Vantage ensures that copy trading is within reach for traders of all levels.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage Markets, commented, "Over the last 15 years, our commitment to trading excellence and innovation has only strengthened. The success of this campaign underscores our mission to empower and inspire the new generation of traders. Join the Move, Mirror the Trade truly captures the spirit of learning through connection, and we are thrilled to see how influencers and their audiences have embraced it."

A Celebration of 15 Years of Innovation

This campaign marks an important milestone in Vantage's 15-year journey of advancing financial inclusion and innovation in trading. Vantage's vision of trading excellence continues to resonate globally, with this video campaign as a testament to its powerful, positive impact on a new generation of traders.

Watch the viral video and join the movement here .

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

